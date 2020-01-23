National Weather Service accurately predicts iguanas falling from trees

The weather forecast has gotten better and better. For example, the National Weather Service forecast with astonishing accuracy five days in advance of hurricane Florence.

And the weather agency can also predict falling iguanas.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s office in Miami tweeted: “… don’t be surprised if iguanas fall from the trees tonight while the lows fall into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!” Cool temperatures often temporarily numb cold-blooded iguanas, which means that the ubiquitous reptiles from South Florida fall from trees.

The forecast was spot on. South Florida residents have found emaciated iguanas in the region.

Checked the iguana warning and wind chill notice! Not your average day in South Florida this morning. However, no records were broken. The coldest temperatures for January 22nd were 1985! Miami had a low of 30 and Fort Lauderdale a low of 29. #flwx https://t.co/D8AnmAgvS5

– NWS Miami (@NWSMiami), January 22, 2020

A lot of cold air, called the cold front, had moved to South Florida. It was cold, but it broke almost no records. Even with a low of 40 ° (Fahrenheit), we were 11 ° shy to break the record low for that date … so nothing too crazy, “said Brian McNoldy, senior research associate at the University of Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Miami Science said via email.

“However, you have to go back to December 2010 to find a colder temperature,” he added.

McNoldy has not yet discovered knocked out iguanas. But these people, including local journalists, reported finding them:

HERE IS IT – iguanas are raining! South Florida’s cold temperatures have frozen the green invasive reptile and they are falling from the sky sky pic.twitter.com/W583SB6dwV

– Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) January 22, 2020

As always, it’s important to remember that weather is not climate. Although cold is common in the United States, it is the long-term trends that are important for assessing climate change. With a warming globe, records of high temperatures now absolutely dominate records of low temperatures.

As McNoldly recently tweeted on New Years Eve, 2019 was the hottest year in Miami history that was recorded in 2015 and 2017. Florida’s temperatures were rated “much above average” by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in 2019. Overall, the earth experienced its second-warmest record year in 2019.

,