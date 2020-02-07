“National Wear Red Day” sensitizes to heart diseases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Every first Friday in February is National Wear Red Day.

It’s a day to raise awareness of heart disease and, according to the National, Heart-lung, and Blood Institute, the number one cause of death among Americans, especially women.

But the whole of February is the American heart month, a time to raise awareness of heart health and get people around you to prevent heart disease.

UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes in Sioux City hosted an event on Friday to raise awareness of heart health and encourage people to lead a healthier lifestyle.

“The sooner you can identify the risk and change direction, the better results we will get. And if we have them, they will be much less serious,” said Dr. Shannon Hoos-Thompson, a cardiologist.

Alan Faith, a heart attack survivor, says he never thought he would be prone to heart attack at 44. He said he ate healthy, exercised regularly, and didn’t smoke. When he started to have chest pain, he initially ignored it.

“It made me realize that rejection is a very real thing. I’ve been in healthcare for most of my life and know what the warning signs are, but even when I was in healthcare, I didn’t listen to those warning signs,” said Faith.

Alan says that he now pays much more attention to his diet and has his cholesterol checked regularly.

But not everyone is so lucky.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies of cardiovascular disease every 37 seconds in the United States.

And that statistic touched almost every one of us at some point in our lives. Be it brother, sister, cousin, mother or father.

This includes meteorologist Leslie London from Storm Team 4, whose father passed away on Saturday seven years ago.

Leslie’s father, Bill, died of heart disease.

Bill was one of the funniest and nicest people you could ever meet. He loved nature, animals, fishing, hiking and backpacking.

He always made people laugh and smile.

He encouraged his children not to take life so seriously and always to find humor in something. And he was always there to convey wisdom and encourage his children to pursue their goals.

But seven years ago, Bill suddenly collapsed. His wife had him resuscitated until the paramedics arrived, but when he got to the hospital, the doctors said he had a massive heart attack and died immediately.

Bill was a blessing to everyone who had him in their lives, and those he left behind would do anything to have a little more time with him.

That is why it is so important to raise awareness of heart health so that you or your family members have a little more time.

Click here to learn more about the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes.