National team coach Tristan Mullally enthusiastic about Canada's wave of NCAA talent paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Of course, Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont is currently the largest discussion point in the Canadian gulf. She became the winning golfer in Canadian history last season and is in eighth place in the world. Alena Sharp from Henderson and Hamilton represents the Canadian contingent on the LPGA Tour this season.

It is a reversal of last year’s fortunes when five Canadians were LPGA regulars with Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., Anne-Catherine Tanguay of Quebec City and Jaclyn Lee of Calgary at Henderson and Sharp.

The injury bug bit, however, where Tanguay has to take a one-year sabbatical to get sick and focus on personal projects. Lee’s season was derailed by constant problems with her wrist. She will have partial LPGA status this season because she plays under a medical exception.

Long-time Symetra Tour player Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., Stopped in the off season after finishing 30th place on the second round cash list, further depleting Canada’s professional ranks.

But Mullally is optimistic about the next wave of young Canadian golfers playing in the NCAA.

“All of these athletes are on the national team for a reason, they know how to work hard to be efficient with their time,” said Mullally, who works with the players’ university coaches to design individual development plans. “They all did that, they all returned a little better than when they left the last national camp and we want to continue with that.”

Thibault is coming in a career season in which she participated in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Ontario Women’s Amateur Championship and the NCAA’s Mountain West Conference Championship. That led to her being named a female amateur of the year by the Golf Journalists Association of Canada.

She and Parsons were also part of Canada’s bronze medal team at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, with Austin Connelly and Joey Savoie.

LPGA TOUR – Henderson makes its season debut on Thursday during the Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. It is an exclusive event limited to winners at LPGA Tour events in the previous two years. Henderson is tied to the former third baseman of Toronto Blue Jays, Josh Donaldson and Atlanta Braves, big John Smoltz for the first round.

PGA TOUR – Mackenzie Hughes from Dundas, Ont. And Nick Taylor from Abbotsford, B.C. will be tied on Thursday for the first round of The American Express. David Hearn from Brantford, Ont., Roger Sloan from Merritt, B.C. and Michael Gligic from Burlington, Ont., Are also in the field. Adam Hadwin, also from Abbotsford, misses the American Express event after his wife Jessica gave birth to their first child Maddox Amelia Hadwin on January 8.

KORN FERRY TOUR – Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., finished ninth on Wednesday 3-under par on Wednesday in The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., Finished for the 58th.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press