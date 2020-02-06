National Prayer Breakfast: Trump speaks of accusation and religious freedom

SALT CITY CITY – Moral courage does not stand up to your enemies, but stands up to defend them. That was the theme of Thursday morning’s National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C. – although President Donald Trump, a guest speaker, disagreed.

Other speakers – such as Harvard professor Arthur Brooks – and Democratic and Republican legislators stressed the importance of unity and the teachings of Jesus Christ that Christians should not only love their neighbors, but also their enemies, the morning after the president was acquitted of the accusation by the Republican-controlled senate.

The breakfast started with song and prayer when the audience of legislators, religious leaders and representatives from more than a hundred countries sang enthusiastically – and falsely – the song “I Saw The Light” from country music legend Hank Williams:

No darkness, no more night

Now I am so happy, no sorrow in sight

Praise the Lord, I saw the light

Visitors then bowed their heads in prayer for the modest meal of bagels, fruit, coffee and orange juice. Unlike in the Senate, no chocolate milk was shown on television.

After a 20-minute break before breakfast, the host introduced vice-president and second lady Mike and Karen Pence. The couple walked with the small row of guests at the main table and shook each of their hands, including a speaker from the Nancy Pelosi house.

The tone changed when President was introduced and the speech that he would hold later in the morning foreshadowed. He took the stage, walked to his seat, and silently raised a copy of USA Today for the public – and television cameras – to see. The bold headline of the newspaper read: “Reproduced.”

What is the National Prayer Breakfast?

The National Prayer Breakfast is a non-partisan conference of religious leaders from different religions, politicians, government officials and guest speakers to set aside politics and break bread. The breakfast started in 1953 when members of the congress asked President Dwight Eisenhower – “in the spirit of Jesus” – to have breakfast, according to the Fellowship Foundation who helps organize the event.

The breakfast “is an opportunity for the religious community to build productive relationships with political and business communities,” says Share America, a website from the US Department of Foreign Affairs.

Every year two guest speakers are chosen – of which there is always the sitting president – to speak at breakfast. Harvard public policy and professor of business Arthur Brooks and President Trump were guest speakers this year.

The conservative Harvard Kennedy School professor and author of the national bestseller ‘Love Your Enemies’ of 2019 told the public that it was up to ‘believing’ people to unite the world, hoping the two-part attendees of breakfast – including Trump and Pelosi – to inspire.

“A crisis of contempt and polarization is tearing our societies apart,” said Brooks, adding that it was “people of faith” who “lift our nations and bring people together.”

Brooks called Jesus Christ “the ultimate new thinker”. Referring to Matthew 5:44, Brooks – almost preaching – told the audience that it was not our neighbors that Jesus told us to love, but our enemies.

“Moral courage does not stand up to people with whom you disagree. Moral courage stands against the people with whom you agree, on behalf of those with whom you disagree, “he said.

“Can you do it?” Are you ready for it? “Brooks asked.

Without saying the senator’s name, it was clear that Brooks was the “moral courage” of Utah Sen. Mitt called for Romney, who had voted against the decision of his Republican party to acquit the president of the alleged abuse of power on Wednesday afternoon.

The professor said he had homework for the breakfast crowd and that they should ask God for the power to love their enemies.

Trump followed Brooks’s speech, but did not share the professor’s sentiment.

“Arthur, I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said before he began his speech.

“This morning we come together as a nation blessed to live in freedom and grateful to worship in peace,” Trump began before quickly dismissing his accusation.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have undergone a terrible ordeal by some very unfair and corrupt people. They have done everything possible to destroy us, and by doing so they have hurt our nation very much, “said the president.

Trump spoke of the “courageous Republican politicians and leaders” who had the “wisdom, steadfastness and strength” to have supported him during the deposition of Congress.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as a justification for doing what they know is wrong. I also don’t like people who say,” I pray for you “if they know it isn’t,” Trump said , referring to Romney and Pelosi – who says she prays for the president.

Pelosi – just a few meters from Trump – had previously prayed for “the millions missing or killed because of their faith.”

Trump: “Prayer makes us stronger”

The president then switched to a more traditional speech for the annual event, in which he praised the role of religion in social life and promised to defend religious freedoms.

“In America we do not punish prayer, we do not bring down crosses, we do not forbid symbols of faith, we do not muzzle preachers, we do not muzzle pastors. In America we celebrate faith. We cherish religion. We raise our voices in prayer and we elevate our sight to the glory of God, “Trump said.

“All of us here today reconfirm these timeless truths: faith keeps us free, prayer makes us stronger and only God is the author of life and the giver of grace.

“We are in a fight. Religion in this country and religion around the world – especially certain religions – are besieged. We will not let that happen. We are going to protect our religions. We are going to protect Christianity. We are going to protect our great ministers and protect pastors and rabbis and all the people we cherish and respect so much, “the president said.

2020 presidential election

With an accusation less than 24 hours behind him, Trump used part of the speech to address the need for his re-election to protect his pro-loyalty policy.

“You better leave and vote on November 3, because you have a lot of people who don’t like our activities,” he said.