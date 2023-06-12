National Pasta Strike Looms in Italy Amid Surging Price

Italy is on the brink of a week-long national pasta strike, set to commence on June 22, in response to the soaring cost of this essential commodity, which has surged by more than twice the rate of inflation.

Soaring Pasta Prices and the Calls for a Boycott

Angry consumers, overwhelmed by the persistent surge in pasta prices, are considering boycotting this beloved staple. The idea of a pasta strike aims to test whether maintaining a supply of pasta on the shelves without a corresponding demand will trigger a reduction in prices. This strategy, reminiscent of the Anglo-Saxon tradition of boycotting goods, is being promoted by the consumer advocate group Assoutenti. “The price of pasta is absolutely out of proportion with production costs,” Furio Truzzi, president of Assoutenti, asserted. Despite the fall in food commodities costs, including wheat used for pasta, from their record highs, the price of pasta continues to climb. This price increase can be attributed primarily to heightened energy and labor costs along with the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Retail Market and Rising Costs

This issue has elicited accusations of profit-padding “greedflation” against stores and suppliers. Nevertheless, economists maintain that retail profits have remained steady and that the real problem lies in the increased cost of food production. Feeling the pressure, several European governments have introduced caps on staple food prices or initiated agreements with grocery stores to reduce costs. However, these interventions, while popular among the public, can potentially exacerbate food prices. The French government, for instance, has made a three-month agreement with supermarket chains to reduce prices on hundreds of staples and other foods, which is likely to be extended through the summer. The UK, grappling with the highest food inflation in 45 years, is considering a similar approach.

The Italian Government’s Response

In contrast, the Italian government has pledged to strengthen price monitoring by enhancing its collaboration with the country’s 20 regions but has steered clear of imposing price caps. Some countries like Spain have avoided price controls but have eliminated all value-added tax on essential products and reduced tax on items like cooking oil and pasta to 5%. Despite these measures, food banks are witnessing a surge in demand in several countries. Helen Barnard of the Trussell Trust, a charity operating more than half of the UK’s food banks, pointed out, “Things are not getting better; they are getting worse for people.”

Pasta and the Italian Psyche

While the pasta continues to be one of the most affordable items in many grocery baskets, its price hike represents a symbolic blow to the Italian psyche. The potential pasta strike is a manifestation of the growing divide between the haves and have-nots, as inflation puts minor indulgences out of reach for many. The escalating cost of living and its resultant dissatisfaction was clearly evidenced in the recent opening of a Sacher Cafe in Trieste. The cafe, which celebrates the city’s Austro-Hungarian roots through its grand architecture, became a flashpoint for these tensions when complaints emerged over the high price of a slice of its famed Viennese chocolate cake, priced at nearly €10. Responding to the grievances, Trieste’s Mayor Roberto Dipiazza made a comment that many viewed as being out of touch with the current economic climate. He suggested, “If you have money, go. If you don’t, watch.” This response sparked further controversy, as it highlighted the widening chasm between those who can afford such indulgences and those who cannot.

Future Outlook

Despite these challenges, some positive trends can be observed. Prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks have actually fallen in Europe, dropping from 17.5% in the 20-country euro area in March to a still-painful 15% in April. Energy prices, key to growing and transporting food, have also dropped from record highs last year. However, economists warn it will be many months before prices in shops settle back down. The upcoming pasta strike is a testament to the rising frustration among Italians and a call to action for the government and other stakeholders. The rising costs and the pressure on households cannot be ignored. However, the solutions are not simple, and it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming months.

Conclusion

The impending pasta strike in Italy paints a picture of a nation grappling with soaring inflation and the high cost of living. While governments and regulatory bodies are making efforts to combat these rising prices, the impact on ordinary citizens is significant. For now, the eyes of the world are on Italy as it deals with this crisis, one pack of pasta at a time.