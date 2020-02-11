National organization is working on a safer internet

PALO ALTO, CA (WNCT) – A non-profit organization dedicated to informing users of connected technology about safety, privacy and security, is organizing the official American Safer Internet Day events on Tuesday.

Safer Internet Day is a worldwide event organized by ConnectSafely. It is celebrated on the same day in more than 100 countries around the world. The event was officially recognized in the US in 2012 with a joint agreement between the US Department of Homeland Security and the European Commission to work together to improve the internet for young people. ConnectSafely was named American host in 2013. The 2020 theme is “Together for a better Internet.”

There are two events this year. A day event aimed at high school students and high school students takes place at the Computer History Museum, bringing students together with policy makers and leaders of the technology industry to discuss internet security and participating in an interactive educational activity on how to improve the internet in the 2020s. A panel of industry leaders, teachers and students will focus on “Maximizing impact: how stakeholders can foster a climate of courtesy and safety.” There will also be a fireplace chat with Philippe Kahn, CEO of FullPower and inventor of the camera phone, and the opportunity for students to communicate with Kahn and other market leaders.

The second event – Family Night – takes place that night at TikTok’s Mountain View offices. Co-presented by National PTA and My Digital TAT2, the event – open to families and children of all ages – will hire technically educated teenagers to inform parents and other adults about the social media sites their children use while educating younger children about The same use of technology that is suitable for the age.

In addition to these Silicon Valley events, National PTA organizes 200 regional events. These events will bring families and educators together in their community to talk about what they can do to make the internet a better and safer place for children.

“Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for people around the world to look for ways to make the online world not only safer, but also better,” says ConnectSafely CEO Larry Magid. “ConnectSafely is proud to organize the American party in collaboration with officials, technology companies, other non-profit organizations and, most importantly, Bay Area students and across the country who will accompany us personally or via the stream.”

American Safer Internet Day supports Google, Microsoft, NortonLifeLock, Facebook, Comcast, TikTok, Trend Micro and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, among others. In addition, companies and organizations throughout the country organize their own local events.