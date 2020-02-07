National guide for voters in California: What is Proposition 13? $ 15 billion in school fees for the 2020 election

In March, Californians will vote on Proposition 13 in the 2020 primary. Here’s everything you need to know about the offer:

PROPOSAL 13:

A $ 15 billion government loan to fund home school, community college, and university furnishing projects.

SUMMARY:

A “YES” vote enables the state to sell $ 9 billion to K-12 schools and to split $ 6 billion between community colleges, California State University, and the schools of the University of California.

The funds are primarily given to schools that have mold, asbestos and lead in drinking water.

The measure enables school districts to use pre-school surety funds, support schools affected by disasters, and allow districts to add larger notes to local ballots.

Supporters say the measure will make it easier for schools to compete for bond funds.

Perhaps the most controversial is that Proposition 13 would also change the question of how school districts can issue future local borrowing measures. If the application is successful, the bond cap will be raised from 1.25 percent to 2 percent of the estimated property value for primary and secondary schools. The bond limits for uniform school districts and municipal university districts would increase from 2.5 percent to 4 percent of the valued property value.

Voters would still have to approve measures for local school bonds that take advantage of the higher limits.

The proposal would also change how school districts can charge developer fees for new multi-family housing, such as housing. The change is part of the state’s efforts to promote the construction of new housing, particularly in areas with frequent transit traffic.

How did my ballot come about:

Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly voted for it, stressing California’s urgent need to modernize its facilities. Scientists say that overcoming these needs would cost about $ 117 billion in the next ten years. California voters approved a $ 9 billion school loan in 2016, but all of that money was booked and oversubscribed.

ARGUMENTS INCLUDED:

One of the main selling points of the proponents of the measure, including Governor Gavin Newsom, is that this borrowing scheme is structured differently from previous government bonds, with the focus more on modernizing the school than on new construction.

They say that Prop. 13 gives priority to health and safety issues such as mold and asbestos and ends the application process, which criticism has favored more prosperous areas at the expense of those in need.

ARGUMENTS AGAINST:

No organized campaign against the measure has yet emerged. Opponents such as the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, however, believe that Governor Gavin Newsom and the legislature should have spent the $ 21 billion surplus to upgrade school facilities instead of “wasting our money on their own pet projects.”

As a result, opponents noted in their votes that “wasteful pits of money in the vast educational bureaucracy will provide a large part of this money” for “wasteful construction projects that benefit special interests”.

IMPORTANT SUPPORTERS:

Association of California School Administrators, Board of Trustees of California State University, California Teachers’ Association, California Federation of Teachers, California League of Voters

IMPORTANT OPPONENTS:

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

Impact on taxpayers:

The impartial legislative analyst’s office estimates that it would cost the state around $ 740 million a year to repay the cost of the bond with interest over the next 35 years. That’s an estimated total cost of $ 26 billion: the bond itself plus $ 11 billion in interest.

CalMatters, an impartial, nonprofit journalism company that covers the state government of California, contributed to this report.

