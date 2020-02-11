Nati Jota is a bomb, but the one that will explode is you on the beach with this photo

Nati Jota

The Instagrammer of the moment was shown in a suit that fits perfectly and revealed her special taste for the waves. Appearance!

The heat of the beach and the waves of the sea are the best combinations and, if you add that, the impressive presence of Nati Jotathe picture is perfect, especially if you wear a surf suit that fits perfectly.

Total Bomb, the Instagrammer of the moment, revealed her penchant for extreme sports, though she was not seen on the surfboard she was used to dominating the waves. With a photo she posted on her Instagram account, she sighed more than one and multiplied the hearts. Appearance!

Did you have it like that? Obviously, adventure on the sea is one of her hobbies, with which she falls in love with her followers.

View this post on Instagram

Entrenar cuando se acabaron las vacaciones, eso es perseverar posta! Ya no es por la bikini, es por mí y porque la clave es no abandonar. Por lo bien que me siento… sería este el tercer año que entreno todo el año !! No Hay Cambios Magicos, Hay Procesos. Yo no creo en los procesos, soy muy ansiosa, quiero ver resultados YA o creo que no exist, pero en este sí. You found an escape to the United States, I am @ metabolic.ok and you have a livelihood, a basis of behavior and a sum of #Metabolic #CLA # VerteComoQuerés

A contribution by NATI JOTA 🎪🦄🤷🏼‍♀️ (@natijota) on January 22, 2020, at 1:34 p.m. PST

Previous articleBelinda as you never imagined: climbing on boards was encouraged … Next articleDo you want it for you? Noelia Ríos teaches you how to do it …

The variety of video games always amazes him. He loves the hustle and bustle of OutRun as well as the tranquil walks of Dear Esther. Diving into other worlds is an incomparable feeling for him: he understood it when he first played in Shenmue.