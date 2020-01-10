Nathan MacKinnon: our sports person of the year 2019

Loading...

Nate the Great: MacKinnon skates with our highest honor

From Terry Frei

The choice of Nathan MacKinnon as Sportsperson of the Year from Mile High Sports Magazine for 2019 was not a slamdunk … or in this case an undisputed shot in an open net.

Center Nikola Jokic, 24, last season was the Nuggets’ all-time second-choice All-NBA team and joined the legendary David “Skywalker” Thompson, selected in 1978.

The Rockies’ Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story again had great seasons in 2019. As tandem on the left side of the field, they were again hard to beat.

And what about the Broncos players? The correct box to check is “None”.

Instead, depending on the definition of terms, I could argue for the choice of deceased owner Pat Bowlen as another deserved posthumous honor. He died in June and was greeted sadly and then admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in July. He remains a key figure because the franchise operates under the Pat Bowling Trust and is confronted with both messy legal machinations and a possible transition to his youngest daughter, Brittany, as the main owner. In anticipation, even after his death, the guiding considerations should be: What did Pat want? Or, given his success as an owner who deserves universal respect: what would Pat do? In that sense, he can and must remain influential.

Alpine Denver skier Mikaela Shiffrin, from Vail and only 24, is without a doubt the best in the world outside of Denver team sports and once again dominates the world cup circuit. The asterisk is that she practices her profession literally all over the world.

Circle back …

Here is why the choice is for MacKinnon, also only 24 (do you see a pattern here?) And in its seventh season with the Avalanche.

In the past three seasons, the native Halifax, Nova Scotia, has become one of the best handful of hockey players in the world. Once he got there, he didn’t kiss. In fact, his improvement continued in 2019 and he is now probably the second best player in the NHL, behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

“It’s good to have good years,” MacKinnon told me after a recent avalanche practice. “I didn’t want to have a good year and then fade. Consistency is therefore clearly a difficult thing in professional sports. It’s a difficult schedule. There are many variables. I am proud of consistency.”

Last season, MacKinnon was named the third-best competition in a NHLPA peer vote, behind Sidney Crosby of McDavid and Pittsburgh alone. The interesting thing about this is that McDavid has long been a point of reference in any discussion about MacKinnon’s career – more about that soon – and Crosby, also from the Halifax area, has been successively MacKinnon’s idol, buddy, off-season training partner and co-star in various (and hilarious) commercial commercial campaigns by Tim Hortons.

With all due respect to Crosby, one of the greatest greats of all time, his slot for MacKinnon in 2019 was more of an emeritus, body-of-work gesture than an assessment of reality.

This was part of the fun: since the Avalanche made MacKinnon the number 1 in the 2013 NHL version at the age of 17, Colorado fans have seen him grow up and play that starring role, also through a number of seasons in which he seemed to be destined for a mediocre career.

“It feels good,” he said. “I have matured a ton. My first season seems to be a different life ago. It is clearly flying past. But I have made many friends and it is nice to be part of a really good, competitive team this season. I am 24. I am 24 years old I feel better every season. I feel good now. I feel the best I have felt. Hopefully that trend will continue. “

Unlike McDavid, who became number 1 in 2015, and Crosby, number 1 in 2005, MacKinnon was never billed as one of the occasional “generational” talents of the NHL.

Unlike McDavid and Crosby, MacKinnon was not immediately a superstar.

In his earlier years, after his impressive games, you would run away and ask questions about MacKinnon: with that breathtaking talent, with those dazzling skills, why can’t he do that every night?

Then the switch turned.

He does it loosely every night.

(Now you’re asking about Jokic, especially since the Nuggets center got a faint and enigmatic inconsistent start in 2019-2020. If he can follow MacKinnon and take the next step, he might be on the cover of Sportsperson of the Year and profiled in this space over a year.)

From the moment the puck was left open to open 2017-18, the fifth season of MacKinnon, it belongs to the elite of the NHL. MacKinnon finished second in the Hart Trophy vote in 2018, earned one of the three finalists last year (but it wasn’t), and as the new year approached, it had a great 2019-2020. He usually centers Gabe Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, and the line is electric.

“It’s not magic,” MacKinnon said. “We are even keel and we come out and dominate. That is our way of thinking. We do not wonder where each other is on the ice. It is now second nature, which I think is really cool.”

He was asked about the comparisons with McDavid and also Toronto’s Auston Matthews, another recent “Generational” No. 1 many times – and I am alone. He was never offended by it.

“There is only one me, good or bad,” MacKinnon told me. “I am nobody else. I work very hard and I do a lot of things to get better.. I don’t know if I will ever become a Connor McDavid, but I will become the best version of myself and I hope this can help this team into a champion team. “

In the last game of Avalanche of the calendar year, MacKinnon had 39 goals and 57 assists for 96 points in 82 games in the regular season in 2019. In addition, he had 6 goals and 7 assists in 13 play-off games last spring.

Plus, both last season and this season, MacKinnon was heroic when the Avalanche experienced extraordinary injury, even when Landeskog and Rantanen were out for a long time

I asked Avalanche coach Jared Bednar to what extent this newest MacKinnon run this season has emphasized the continuous ripening of its center.

“I’d say a lot,” said Bednar. “But not like we saw at the end of last year. We were part of the route without Mikko and Landy. In the absence of a better period, he could have put our team on his back and was our leader on and off the ice. “

This is after even he labeled his terrible total of 16 goals in the terrible 2016-17 of the Avalanche as ‘shameful’. And he was right, especially since Colorado had shown amazing confidence in his head in July 2016, signed him to a seven-year $ 44.1 million Contract.

He has since justified that belief.

MacKinnon sometimes has a bit of a swagger – and that is in a good way – but he surprisingly admits that early in his career he doubted whether he could become the piece he has become.

“I didn’t think I could really do it,” he said. “I didn’t really think about it. It feels like a long time ago with that mentality. But yes, I didn’t really know if I could ever do it. I got 50, 60 points and was a bit on the break point after a last place I first went overall and was embarrassed – I had to make a decision about whether I wanted to take my game to the next level or just be a 50-60 point man in a bad team.

“Confidence changes, especially because I have never really dominated, I never really knew if I could do it. It felt like another planet to be at that level. But all my life I was at that level. I was the first choice, I dominated junior, and when I wasn’t so good at the NHL … “

He paused and added, “It feels normal now.”

MacKinnon’s seven-year deal made him one of the most overpaid players in the league from the start, but now he is even more strikingly underpaid until 2022-23 in a hard-cap competition that does not allow renegotiation. (His own line size, Rantanen, signed a $ 55 million six-year contract at the end of September and the front structure means he’s paid twice as much as MacKinnon this season.)

With speed, power, maneuverability and skill, MacKinnon leaves opposing skaters in the hope that they have turned the corner to contain him … and then they don’t. He is gone. It is blown through or cut, slides or evades into position for a shot or adjustment pass.

“He’s so dynamic,” Landeskog told me. “He sometimes changes the momentum alone and when he starts to move, it is difficult to keep up with him. It is difficult for boys to stop him. It is nice to see how he took this team and drove us forward In my opinion he is the best player in the world I am biased I see him every day, but I do not know if there is anyone who can attack you in so many ways.

“He can score speed with speed, he can dominate, physically punish boys low. He can come out of the corner with the puck, he can serve the puck. Everything happens so quickly, he can go stick-handle, pass, shoot. When it comes to a 2-to-1, it has all three options. It is not easy to do at that speed. “

Landeskog and defender Erik Johnson are the only avalanche who has worked at MacKinnon throughout his career.

“He really feels comfortable now,” Johnson told me. “He has had all the physical aids and sometimes you just have to catch up with your mind. I think he had grown up with him and he knows what he has to do every night and how he can prepare his body to play. He sticks all long hours in. He is super discipline in how he takes care of himself from the ice cream. He has just learned how to become a professional in recent years, which was nice to see, because you always knew he had the gift, so now it’s nice to see how he joins everything together and is one of the best in the competition.

“I’m sure he always knew he could do it. Sometimes it takes time to make it happen. He drives our game every night. He keeps people responsible. Our boys know that you have to be in your game when you play with him because he will bark at you if he thinks you’re not in your game. “

Landeskog has noticed the maturation of MacKinnon. Not long ago, in Bednar’s disastrous first season, MacKinnon rolled his eyes to a Bednar command, and the rookie NHL coach, who felt a test of his authority, put one of his top players in the game for most of the time. Bank. That wasn’t a problem, but MacKinnon now calls his coach “Bedsy” in interviews.

“I think everyone goes through it, especially the boys, he and I, boys coming in at 18, 19,” said Landeskog. ‘Of course you will grow up. I don’t think that’s different from any other way of life, whatever you do between the ages of 18 and 35, there are many things that are going to happen. He has no doubt grown up. “

When I asked MacKinnon if he felt like a Colorado, he laughed.

“Oh, I don’t know,” he said. “I go to the ice rink a bit and go home every day. It certainly feels like home. It is now seven seasons. I love it here. I like to spend time here. Hopefully I can discover more as I get older and have more free time. “

Terry Frei is a contributing writer for Mile High Sports Magazine and a frequent co-host of the Joe Williams Show on Mile High Sports Radio. He is seven times the winner of the prize for a sports writer of the year and the author of seven books, including the Colorado-themed Olympic affair and ’77: Denver, the Broncos and a Coming of Age. His website is www.terryfrei.com

