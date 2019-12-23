Nathan Lyon's eyes return after an ODI axle

Loading...

Nathan Lyon is disappointed to have been overlooked for the one-day international tour from Australia to India.

Four of them came during this year's World Cup when he was chosen over the leggie Adam Zampa at the end of the tournament. Lyon, however, only collected three kiosks at 60 at the economic rate of 5.32 passages per over.

The selectors gave another chance to Zampa, who was Australia's favorite slow pitcher in white ball formats. His overall record of 65 wickets at 36 in 48 games is higher than that of Lyon 29 at 46.

The selectors are keen to give Zampa and left gunner Ashton Agar a chance to build their connection on the field leading up to next year's T20 World Cup. Selector Trevor Hohns said Agar, who took three wickets in Sheffield's shield at 136, was chosen as the all-rounder.

It is nonetheless disconcerting to wonder about the few day-long matches that Lyon has played given its position. He is the only player among the top eight test box holders in the country who has not had an extended period as a player of choice in the 50-year-old category.

"[I am] really disappointed not to be on an Australian tour. My goal is to always be selected on an Australian tour and play as many games as possible," said Lyon.

"I chatted with Justin Langer, I know where I am, I know what I need to work on. I know where I can improve. I can't wait to play the best of my ability to raise my hand for this selection. "

Lyon will not develop the areas for improvement outlined by Langer, but has said it will use the Big Bash League to build its record for next year's World Cup.

Lyon won six wickets in Australia's victory in the first test and is expected to play another key role in Melbourne.

"I'm going under the radar, everyone wants to talk about the rapids. I'm pretty happy with it," said Lyon. "I'm very happy with the way I play bowling right now. Very confident about the stock ball. To be honest, being in this bowling group is special. We all want everyone to be successful."

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

