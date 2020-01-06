Nathan Lyon seals the series' whitewash

Loading...

The miserable tour of the Black Caps will raise questions about the depth of international cricket, but that would make it clear how well Australia played.

If voters weren’t sure if their team had what it took to fight the World Test Crown a few weeks ago, they should now be very confident of looking at the blockbuster match against the world’s number 1 in India , Next up is the winter tour of Bangladesh, where Australia won 1-1 in 2017.

Nathan Lyon won another five goals in New Zealand’s second inning at SCG.Credit:Photosport

“Every time you go to the subcontinent, these series are very, very difficult to win. We have that in mind and next summer,” said Paine.

“If we go to Bangladesh and play well and win there, we’ll go back to Australia and play India. It’s a great series for players and fans.

“It is hard not to see that. Cricket Australia has a number of employees who are already preparing for this series. Bangladesh is the next goal for the main playgroup. It cannot be taken lightly.”

Virat Kohli’s team made history here with a win 12 months ago, but Australia has since recaptured superstars Steve Smith and David Warner and found another top liner in Marnu’s labagne.

The summer record of 896 runs for Queenslanders was only nine times shorter than Wally Hammond’s record of 905 in most runs of a summer with five tests in Australia.

“I will certainly not consider it revenge. We are certainly a different team than last year and there is more to it than that,” said Paine.

“There are test championship points at stake, both teams are focused on this final, so every point will be crucial.

“If we can continue our upward trend, we have shown in the past 12 months that you may see the top two teams in the world in the top 3 or 4.”

Australia celebrates its series whitewash at SCG.Credit:Photosport

“It’s going to be a great series. Even in Australia last year they showed they had a battery that was just as threatening as ours. There will be one to watch.”

Despite an injury to Josh Hazlewood, the Australian attack smothered the New Zealand batsmen with their quick pace and unerring accuracy.

Loading

In James Pattinson, Australia, there is a Paceman that could be selected first on almost any other international site. The Victorian, who claimed one of the catches of the summer, had to be content with carrying the drinks instead and waiting for an injury to give him the opportunity.

“We’re going to be a really consistent team, we’ve become more unscrupulous, which is a very good sign and something we had to be after taking a chance in England in the Ashes,” said Paine.

“And we have some real match winners. We have great team quality. It’s an exciting team to be part of.”

Although the result was undoubtedly heading for day four, Australia did not let go of the black caps’ throats.

The kiwis had to survive 52 overs to play the game on a fifth day, but 25 balls were missing. They were bundled up for a meager 136, their lowest in the three tests, with only the all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme that exceeds 50.

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading