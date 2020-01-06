Nathan Lyon is honored again and again

Loading...

Nathan Lyon won another five goals in New Zealand’s second inning at SCG.Credit:Photosport

“It is absolutely exciting to see Nathan Lyon collect two five-for-one and ten for the game,” said star hitter David Warner.

“I’m so happy for him. His name was not on the game plan before this game and I said, ‘You have to be up there with Kato (Simon Katich) and Nathan Hauritz’, and he did that twice and credited it to The Art how we played racket and ball was clinical. “

Lyon finished 16th with the South African Paceman Makhaya Ntini at 390 gates after overtaking the Big Waqar Younis, Malcolm Marshall and Ian Botham in the past seven weeks.

Test wicket number 400 beckons on the winter tour through Bangladesh, then comes Curtly Ambroses grade of 405.

For Lyon, which was overlooked in the one-day international three-game series in India, it is a hero zero. The travel company leaves on Thursday. Lyon will instead play for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League to convince voters to recall him for the white ball formats.

However, Lyon have to prepare for a crucial role against Bangladesh, who played the last game between the two teams in 2017. His best player, Shakib al-Hasan, will no longer be available after his suspension for violating the International Cricket Council (ICC). Anti-corruption code.