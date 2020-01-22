Nate Pearson of Blue Jays is number 7 in Baseball America

Right-handed Nate Pearson led the way when three Toronto Blue Jays youth made the top 100 list of Baseball America, which was released on Wednesday.

Pearson, the seventh ranked prospect on the list, was accompanied by shortstop Jordan Groshans (29) and right-hand man Simeon Woods Richardson (61), who was taken over from the New York Mets in the Marcus Stroman deal.

Pearson, a 23-year-old, hard-throwing starter, is expected to reach major competitions somewhere in the 2020 season. He earned a promotion to Triple A last August and closed the year with 101.2 innings thrown between Dunedin, New Hampshire and Buffalo, with a 2.30 ERA along with a 0.885 WHIP and 119 strikeouts.

Groshans (20), a 12th overall choice in 2018, was in the middle of an outbreak year before suffering a seasonal foot injury in August. He placed a .337 average and .909 OPS in 23 games in class-A Lansing in 2019.

Woods Richardson, acquired together with Anthony Kay when the Blue Jays Stroman shared with the Mets, was a second round choice in 2018. He had a 2.54 ERA and a 0.882 WHIP over 28.1 innings pitched in Dunedin after the trade.

Tampa Bay Rays infield prospect Wander Franco topped the list for the second consecutive year.