Natalya Neidhart: Rest your groundbreaking soul, Rocky Johnson

Last week we said goodbye to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. In all respects he was a forerunner in WWE. Rocky and his tag team partner Tony Atlas were the first African-American Tag Team champions in WWE history. My father often said that Rocky was “one of the best athletes he has ever seen” and “someone who pushed everyone around to be better.” . Everyone who talked about Rocky Johnson keeps saying the same thing that he wanted to make sure everyone was happy.

Tony Atlas and Rocky Johnson as WWE Tag Team Champions. (Photo provided)

When I first heard the news that Rocky died in Tampa last week, I was incredibly sad and it immediately brought me back to losing my own father, who also suddenly died in Tampa. Without warning they were gone.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnFXQayQPTI (/ embed)

I thought about Rocky’s family and how hard it would be for them to lose someone they loved so much. Knowing how hard it is to say goodbye to a parent, I immediately felt the pain of Rocky’s family. His son, Dwayne Johnson – who knows most of the world as The Rock – shared the same love and passion for participating in the ring as his father. The Rock has often said that his father was his inspiration to become a WWE Superstar. I thought back to my own special relationship with my father, who was also a WWE Hall of Famer. Just as Rocky Dwayne inspired me to become a WWE Superstar, my father also inspired my dreams to make it into WWE. As children we are so lucky that we can share that connection. Our love for sports entertainment created an unbreakable bond with our parents that will live on forever.

Rocky Johnson with his son, Dwayne. Delivered photo

I wanted to include in my column what Dwayne Johnson wrote about his father on Instagram because it brought me to tears.

“I love you.

You broke color barriers, became a ring legend, and dragged your way through this world.

I was the boy who sat on the seats, watching you and worshiping, my hero from afar.

The boy you brought up to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am.

The boy you raised with the greatest love.

The intense work.

The hard hand.

The adoring boy who only wanted to know your best qualities.

Who then grew into a man who realized that you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood.

Son to father.

Man to man.

Then my worship turned to respect.

And my empathy turned into gratitude.

Thank you for giving me life.

Thank you for giving me the invaluable lessons of life.

Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side.

But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning.

Disappeared in an instant and never come back.

I have pain.

But we both know that it is only pain and that it will pass.

Now I will carry your mana and work ethic with me, because it is time to move on, because I have to feed my family and work.

Finally, I want you to let your groundbreaking soul rest, Soulman.

Pain-free, regret-free, satisfied and at ease.

You lived a very full, very hard, barrier-breaking life and you left it all in the ring.

I love you daddy and I will always be your proud and grateful son.

Rest high. “