Natalya Neidhart: Reflections from travelling the globe

I was on the lookout again on some astounding memories from different shows that I have carried out all-around the entire world by means of the a long time and there are so a lot of moments captured of me with our WWE Universe that are unquestionably priceless to me.

I’ve been so privileged to conduct in quite a few wonderful locations close to the earth. It is just one of the things that I’m missing most appropriate now. It is definitely really hard to pinpoint which international locations are my favourite to go as I appreciate them all. For occasion, I appreciate Japan and its food items and there is absolutely nothing like Shabu Shabu in Tokyo. I like Australia and the one of a kind animals I’ve witnessed there that have stolen my heart like the time I held a koala and admired its splendor.

Offering a very little female my cat ears in South The united states. (Submitted Picture)

I enjoy England and the previous properties and amazing background of that nation like Buckingham Palace and recall the initially time I frequented Penny Lane in England, sensation so blessed to stand in the very same spot that the Beatles at the time stood. I love undertaking in Canada, the nation in which I was born and anytime I land in Calgary, the smell of the air delivers me back to my childhood.

I will never ever forget about carrying out in China and getting component in a traditional Chinese Lion Dance in Shenzhen. I also really like competing in South Africa and the initially time I was there it was with Bret Hart and we went on a tour of Capetown alongside one another. I keep in mind my to start with tour of New Zealand opened my eyes to a aspect of the entire world I in no way understood existed, as the landscape was like a little something out of a motion picture. I’ve hardly ever found water so blue and grass so green.

Entrance and centre with the WWE Universe in Italy! (Submitted Photograph)

How can I ignore using a camel in Egypt and observing the pyramids there for the first time? Just one of the most daily life-switching places I have ever long gone to was likely to Saudi Arabia and becoming one of the initial gals to at any time wrestle there.

The detail that sticks out to me most about these spots are the persons. The assistance all of us WWE Superstars have from all in excess of the globe have created viewing the globe so incredibly exclusive. You really feel a perception of loved ones even when you’re so far away from your own as there is so a lot love and so considerably respect and assist from all of you.

I’m also grateful for the way we can all continue on to link with every single-other by social media and technologies. I am incredibly fortuitous to continue to be in touch with so a lot of of my followers via Twitter and Instagram each and every working day. A straightforward “hi,” a “like,” or a comment can brighten my temper as significantly as a supporter I’m sending like to. We all make a difference and play a section in this journey when we remain linked.

Going to Penny Lane in England. (Submitted Image)

Thank you to each and every person I have encountered from about the environment for creating me sense like I’m not on your own. I am so grateful to all of the folks who have touched my lifestyle via my travels and I glance ahead to when we can all arrive with each other yet again shortly. We will certainly occur back stronger than ever.