Natalya Neidhart: In the midst of WWE chaos comes hope

With 2020 approaching, January is already a busy month for myself and WWE. So much happens when we prepare for the Royal Rumble on January 26 in Houston. The event officially starts with the Road To WrestleMania, one of our biggest events of the year.

WWE champion Brock Lesnar takes part in the Royal Rumble competition of 2020. (WWE photo)

There are now many interesting developments going on on both Raw and Smackdown. WWE champion Brock Lesnar has become the first participant in the Royal Rumble, while Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch faces Asuka, who has never been able to beat Becky. Meanwhile, on SmackDown, Lacey Evans has a lot to offer with Sasha Banks and Bayley for involving her daughter in their rivalry.

Who can forget the recent wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana because it was pure chaos. After constant objections to the wedding of different people, the ceremony culminated with Rusev jumping out of the cake that was in the ring. It reminded me of a family gathering in Hart, actually my wedding to be exact. My father didn’t want to wear shoes, my mother had a disagreement about eating with my wedding planner, my cat Gismo “grumpily” walked me down the aisle while my father was covered in cat fur and our “perfect beach wedding” was ruined by a huge hurricane that rolled on the day of the ceremony. Despite all that, no cake was thrown at my wedding, which was a good thing.

In the midst of all these exciting WWE-related events, a meeting with a special child was needed to remind me what really matters in life.

In WWE you never know who’s coming to a live show, and this week I met someone very cool backstage at Monday Night Raw. His name was Rayden and he really touched my heart. Rayden is autistic, diabetic and deaf in his right ear, but his mind and determination are both incredibly strong and inspiring.

Through a mutual acquaintance with Rayden’s family and WWE, Rayden got to see his favorite WWE Superstars and the red carpet received backstage treatment from everyone, reminding him how important he is to the world. It made me see the smile on Rayden’s face all week and a renewed sense of hope that he had.

Hope is important to us all, because whoever you are, we are all connected. Rayden reminded me that, no matter how fast the world turns and how chaotic things can get, one of the most important things is to be kind to each other, because kindness can be life-changing.

Welcome to the WWE family, Rayden, a place that you can always call home.