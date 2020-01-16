Natalya Neidhart: 25 things fans don't know about me

Many fans on Twitter ask me if there is something about me that people might not know. That question gave me a great idea for this week’s column. Here are 25 things you don’t know about me!

1. When I was a kid, my favorite show to watch was the Fresh Prince from Bel-Air. Will Smith always gave really good life lessons, despite being constantly in trouble.

2. One of my biggest fears is being trapped in a broken elevator because I never have a cell phone reception in it and I get really claustrophobic.

3. If I could eat for dinner every day, I would, because it is my favorite meal of the day. I live for a good old-fashioned Egg McMuffin from McDonald’s.

4. When we were both teenagers, my sister and I wanted to be cake decorators, so we took a cake decorating course with Michael in Calgary and became obsessed with it. We have changed our family kitchen in our ‘cake studio’.

5. When I hear Whitney Houston songs, I want to dance. Whitney brings out my best moves!

6. I have thought a lot about my posts on social media. Every message comes from me and I want people to smile when they read them. I really believe we all have a reach and it is important to use it wisely.

7. I learn slowly and often have to read a book twice to fully understand it. I love to learn. Forward is forward regardless of the pace.

8. Showing appreciation and feeling appreciated is one of the most important aspects of my life. We all want to feel that we matter and we are appreciated.

9. My first job was at a Humpty’s Family Dinner in Westhills, Calgary. I was a bus girl, which means that I have cleaned tables and bathrooms. My uncle, Davey Boy Smith, helped me get the job and I earned $ 4.50 per hour.

10. My first car was a green Cadillac Eldorado from 1979 that my grandfather Stu Hart gave me. It had the nicest velvet seats, but unfortunately the brakes didn’t work fully. I learned a lot from driving that car!

11. Every time I see a photo of Jennifer Lopez, I feel inspired. At the age of 50 she is more beautiful, fit and confident than ever before.

Nattie with Jann Arden, one of my favorite musicians. (Photo provided)

12. I love our Canadian queen Jann Arden. I enjoy her music and how much she loved her mother, Joan, who lost her battle with Alzheimer’s last year. Jann is warm, recognizable and real.

13. I hate to see myself on television! It is as if I hear my voice on an answering machine and it is uncomfortable for me.

14. The first time I was a real star truck was when I met Richard Gere in NYC. Pretty Woman is one of my favorite movies of all time.

Star truck! Nattie meets Richard Gere. (Photo provided)

15. I get stage fright when my family comes to see me fight in the ring. They always make me extra nervous.

16. The costumes that I wear in the ring were made by the same women (Terry and Julie), who made the first Hart Foundation costumes from my father and Bret Hart. Terry and Julie were the ones who came up with the colors “pink and black” for them.

17. The Undertaker will always be intimidating to me, even behind the scenes. Because he is the funeral director.

18. I eat at least one avocado per day for brain health. Avocados are my favorite healthy diet.

19. If I could have one last meal, I would have the filling my mother makes during Thanksgiving. I could eat it all day, every day for the rest of my life.

20. I love to vacuum and find it therapeutic. When I’m home, I vacuum my house every day.

21. If I could go back and wrestle someone from the past, it would be Bret Hart. Everyone says their best matches were against the “Hitman”.

22. My favorite animals (except cats!) Are kangaroos. I fell in love with them during my first trip to Australia in 2008. My heart goes out to the people and animals that have now been affected by the fires in Australia.

23. I’m afraid of spiders. Enough said.

24. I make my bed every day. I feel more organized.

25. My current dream match would be to step in against NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. I find her incredibly talented.

