Natalie Portman’s Cape is embroidered with the names of braised female directors at the 2020 Oscars

Natalie Portman got out with a dramatic cape look for tonight’s 2020 Oscars!

The actress opted for a black and gold embellished number that was wrapped around the waist. She styled the dress with a cape that made a huge statement because of a remarkable detail. The cape of Dior was embroidered with the names of female directors who were picked up for Oscar nominations this year.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year, in my subtle way,” Natalie told reporter Amy Kaufman.

The moment was Portman’s way of showing solidarity with these women without saying a word. Some of the embroidered names are Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Mati Diop, Marielle Heller, Melina Matsoukas and Alma Har’el.

View the beautiful and dynamic red carpet moment of Natalie below: