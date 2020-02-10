Natalie Portman embroidered her Oscars cape with the names of the non-nominated female directors

Bravo

Award season is coming to an end, as the stars went to the red carpet of 2020 tonight for the last hurray of the season.

Of course the red carpet is no stranger to celebrities who stand up for their fashion choices, with no exception this year.

This year, the Best Director category was free of female nominations, in particular the emerging Little Women director Greta Gerwig.

In a nod to the male-only nominations, Natalie Portman embroidered the names of the female directors who were not nominated, including Gerwig, in her Dior cape.

“I wanted the women who were not subtly recognized this year for their incredible work,” she told journalist Amy Kaufman of Los Angeles Times in a video on Twitter.

In addition to Gerwig, the cape was also embroidered with the names of various other female director names, including Lulu Wang, Lorene Scafaria, Mari Drop and Marielle Heller.

Well done, Natalie. Well done.