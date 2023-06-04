Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Amidst Alleged Cheating Scandal: A Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Hope for Redemption

In recent Hollywood news, Benjamin Millepied, husband to actress Natalie Portman, reportedly engaged in an extramarital affair with a younger woman, Camille Etienne, stirring a cloud of controversy around their seemingly stable marriage. This comes after a decade of what appeared to be marital solidity between the two, with the cheating scandal first emerging on June 2, 2023.

Key Facts

Here are the critical points about the incident and the involved individuals:

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman : The couple met during the production of the film “Black Swan” in 2010. They got married on August 4, 2012, and share two children, son Aleph, born June 17, 2011, and daughter Amalia, born February 2, 2017.

Camille Etienne : The woman at the center of the alleged affair, Camille Etienne, is two decades Millepied's junior and is known for her advocacy for climate change and social justice.

The Affair : The alleged indiscretion was first reported by the French magazine Voici. Sources close to Portman and Millepied confirmed the affair but maintained that it was brief and is now over. Images published by Voici showed Millepied and Etienne separately entering his office in Paris and leaving two hours later.

Family Reconciliation: Despite the scandal, sources report that the couple has not separated and are attempting to reconcile. Millepied, in particular, is said to be actively seeking Portman's forgiveness.

Portman, known for her roles in movies such as “Black Swan” and “Vox Lux,” the latter also featuring choreography from Millepied, has remained private amidst the scandal. Insiders noted her main priority is the protection of her children and their privacy. Similarly, Millepied is reportedly working tirelessly to salvage their family unit, expressing remorse for his actions.

The couple, both highly acclaimed in their respective fields, share a significant history together. Millepied, a renowned choreographer, first met Portman on the set of “Black Swan,” a physically demanding role for the actress. Their partnership further extended to the 2018 movie “Vox Lux,” where Millepied’s knowledge of Portman’s dancing strengths and weaknesses helped in crafting choreography that suited her perfectly.

Despite the turmoil, the couple’s recent 10th wedding anniversary saw them sharing tributes to each other on social media, indicating a possible reconciliation. Amid these troubling times, their devotion to each other and their children stands as a beacon of hope for their marriage’s future stability. The fans of both Portman and Millepied, while shocked, are hopeful for the couple’s ability to navigate these choppy waters and keep their family intact.