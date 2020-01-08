Nashville Predators fire trainer Peter Laviolette | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The 55-year-old Laviolette went 248-143-60 in 5 1/2 seasons with Nashville, achieving the playoffs each of his first five seasons. The Predators lost to Pittsburgh in six games in the 2017 Stanley Cup final. They won the presidents’ trophy and reached the second round of the play-offs in 2018. They were eliminated in the first round a year ago.

Poile exchanged defender P.K. Subban, the top-paid Nashville player, signed a free-agent contract by Matt Duchene on July 1 for a $ 56 million seven-year contract. But the Predators sputtered through the first half of this season. They had won no more than two consecutive games since a series of four games at the end of October.

This marks the sixth NHL coaching change of the season.

Laviolette was only the second coach in the history of Predators. Barry Trotz sat behind the couch for the first 15 seasons of the organization, with Nashville just allowing his contract to expire.

Before coming to Nashville, Laviolette coached the New York Islanders (2001-03), Carolina Hurricanes (2003-09) and Philadelphia Flyers (2009-14). He has 637 wins for 18 years as an NHL coach.

He coached the hurricanes to the Stanley Cup championship in 2006 and reached the Stanley Cup final with Philadelphia in 2010.

The Predators are 5-3-2 during their last 10 games, including taking the lead in the first appearance of the franchise in the Winter Classic last week in Dallas.

Nashville ended last season in the NHL on the power play and brought in Dan Lambert as an assistant to help improve that area. At the moment, the Predators are in 24th place in the competition, which only accounts for 16.8% of the power games. The Predators are even worse when it comes to the penalty kill – 29th of the 31 teams, with 74% of the penalties being killed.

They are sixth in the NHL with an average of 3.44 goals per game, but the Predators have difficulty holding leads while giving up goals in bunches.

Teresa Walker, The Associated Press