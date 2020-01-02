Nash at home after pulling pin on Melbourne bash

Loading...

"It was helpful and I came here and started to run and I immediately felt good. The weather was better and everyone was happy to see me again. I never gave Melbourne a chance after a few days because it was right here. "

Rawiller, three-time jockey champion in Sydney and three-time vice-champion, was ready when his ban ended in July. Rightly so, it was his great supporter Gai Waterhouse who made him his first winner in Newcastle, where he scored twice.

"He escaped from Gai and won by a short half-header. The photo could have gone the other way but, like everything since my return, things have come together, "said Rawiller.

He had recovered the old steel in his riding, then the winners started to sink on Saturday.

"A horse like Sweet Deal put me back in the mode of riding the winners on Saturday, and he just rode from there," he continued. "This is what you dream of when you return, but I thought it might take six or 12 months to come back here."

Rawiller didn't get Group 1 in the spring, where his biggest win was The Kosciuszko over Handle The Truth, but he does line up a good team for the fall.

He is also back for his good friend John Singleton and is riding the latest product from Samantha Miss, three year old foal Geo, on the Kensington track tomorrow as part of another good book of rides after doubles at the last two city meetings.

"I mounted it on the second day of my return to testing and you could tell he had something about it. He's high class, but it's just if the penny fell with him again, "said Rawiller of Medaglia D'oro's foal." It's a step forward, but in terms he’s ready for this kind of race. ”

Rawiller was in the saddle when Geo broke the girl after a wide race a few weeks ago on the track of Kensington, where it took him a while to find the best speed before moving away of his rivals.

"He just found the line very well, like a good horse," said Rawiller.

It also overlaps the first Word For Word favorites, which was narrowly beaten as the bettor's choice at its two return points, and Jawwaal tomorrow, as well as the resumption of the round on Hinchbeast, a hope of Magic Millions in both years.

“Word For Word definitely has its hoof on the till. She just needs a little luck to follow her path, "he said.

