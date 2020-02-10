NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs about racing, believing and trying to be the best storybook season 2019

<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%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%3D"></noscript>

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – In January, Joe Gibbs became the first person to be included in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The former NFL head coach, who has built a powerful racing team, comes from the most successful year of his NASCAR career, but also the most challenging of his life.

On January 11, 2019, his son J.D. Gibbs shortly after his 50th birthday due to a degenerative neurological disease and the NASCAR season began with the Daytona 500 a few weeks later.

In a storybook, Joe Gibbs Racing’s drivers finish in the top three of that race, with Denny Hamlin grabbing the checkered flag.

The JGR team honored the memory of JD throughout the season and won more than half of the races in 2019. The season ended with Coach Gibbs with three of the four drivers in the championship four and then his fifth NASCAR. Cup Championship when Kyle Busch took home his second Cup title.

It would be hard to beat such a season, but Coach Gibbs and his team would like to see if they can – starting with the 62nd edition of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

29.210815

-81.022833

.