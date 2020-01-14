NASCAR changes aerodynamics package to better see short distances and street courses

Martin Truex Jr. tries to catch Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen just to never do so. Photo: Sean Gardner (Getty Images)

Last season, NASCAR presented a new aerodynamics package for its top-class Cup series, which was rated differently by both drivers and spectators. But one thing we all agreed on was the performance of the package on street courses and short distances, which was really, really bad. Terrible. Every synonym for “uncontrollable”.

NASCAR will try to change this this year and announce on Tuesday that there will be a new package for both track layouts this season. The new package will focus on less downforce, which, according to NASCAR, will “focus more on handling and driver input” and will be inspired by the approach in the 2017 and 2018 seasons – which, however, was not my priority Short distance races than last year, mainly because last year was so bad.

The new rules will be implemented on nine of the 24 tracks that the Cup series is currently visiting – Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway and Richmond Raceway, which NASCAR considers the Sonoma race tracks to be short distances Raceway, Watkins Glen International and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Here are the details about NASCAR:

Among the changes for these specific tracks:

– A significantly smaller rear spoiler that shrinks from a height of 8 inches to 2.75 inches.

– The front splitter overhang now measures a quarter of an inch (by 2 inches) with approximately 2-inch wings (reduced by 10.5 inches).

– Changes to the radiator sump by removing the vertical fence to reduce front downforce. The dimensions of the pan remain the same.

The NASCAR aerodynamics package launched in 2019 was more tailored to entertainment value as a difficulty of the race for the drivers, but had the opposite effect on short distances and trams. When the Cup Series stopped at Watkins Glen International in August, race winner Chase Elliott led almost 90 percent of the laps. Martin Truex Jr., who finished second, said he knew that “he would not be able to overtake him.” Denny Hamlin finished third, more than 11 seconds behind. In October, Truex led 98.2 percent of the laps to victory on the 800-meter Martinsville Speedway.

Basically, the package did not bring the entertainment value that NASCAR had hoped to land on a significant portion of the routes the Cup series visited, many of which have long had the honor of being the more entertaining stops on the program.

But maybe this will change this year because NASCAR saw how bad the 2019 package went on certain routes and did something about it – even though the entertainment value on many of those routes would likely have been left in the first place.

Ultimately, this knowledge is all we can ask.