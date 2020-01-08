NASA's TESS satellite spots are the first potentially habitable earthy exoplanet

Loading...

NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has been scanning the sky for more than a year and has discovered countless potential exoplanets. The latest discovery is perhaps the most exciting to date. NASA reports that TESS has identified a planet about 100 light-years away that appears to be on Earth and is in the habitable zone of its star.

The planet in question, TOI 700 d, is one of the three stars that orbit the TOI 700 star. This is a red dwarf, the most common type of star in the Milky Way. It is 40 percent smaller than our sun and only half as hot. All three planets run very close, but the TOI 700 d is just far enough away to be in the habitable zone. That is not an assessment of the actual surface conditions – we do not yet know that. However, it may be able to support liquid water on the surface.

TESS is a follow-up to the Kepler Space Telescope, using the transit method to scan for possible exoplanets. It observes large stretches of air for several weeks at a time and records a temporary dip in brightness that may indicate that a planet passed in front of the star. Repeated observation allows scientists to confirm the estimated size and orbit of a planet.

The problem with TIO 700 was that astronomers initially had the star’s parameters wrong. We thought it was more like our sun. However, after correcting that error, the size and temperature of its planets dropped considerably. The TESS team now believes that TOI 700 d is only 20 larger than the earth. The inner planet (TOI 700 b) is almost exactly the same size as the earth, but it is piping hot. The middle world is a gas giant between the earth and the size of Neptune. All three planets are probably neatly locked to the star, so the same face always points to the sun.

NASA turned to the Spitzer Space Telescope to confirm the TESS values ​​on TOI 700 d. The follow-up observations with Spitzer showed the exact throughput predicted by TESS, and the team then confirmed again with the ground-based Las Cumbres Observatory network. TOI 700 d completes an orbit of TOI 700 every 37 earth days, and it receives about 86 percent as much sunlight as the earth because of the dimmer red dwarf.

TOI 700 d is one of the precious few exoplanets the size of an earth in habitable zones. Its proximity could make it an excellent target for future studies with telescopes on the ground. The upcoming (but chronically delayed) James Webb Space Telescope can also reveal important new details about this potentially earthy exoplanet.

