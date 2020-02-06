NASA’s record-breaking Koch, crew members safely back from space

NASA astronaut Christina Koch laughs as she is helped from the space module that brought her and two other space station astronauts back to Earth on Thursday. Koch spent a record time of 328 days in space, the most ever for a woman. (NASA via Twitter)

February 6, 2020

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) – NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who spent nearly 11 months in a job for the longest space flight by a woman, landed safely in Kazakhstan on Thursday with two of her crewmembers from the international space station.

Article continues below …

The Soyuz capsule with Koch, together with station commander Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency and the Russian space agency Roscosmos ’Alexander Skvortsov, landed in the southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan at 3:12 PM. (0912 GMT).

Koch undertook a 328-day mission on her first flight to space, allowing researchers to observe the effects of long-term space flight on a woman. The study is important because NASA plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program and prepare for the human exploration of Mars.

Koch smiled and gave a thumbs up as the support team helped her out of the capsule and placed her in a chair for a quick check-up after the flight next to her crew members. Russian space officials said they were in good shape.

Koch, who grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and now lives near the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, Texas, told her husband Bob last month at The Associated Press that participation in the first all-female space walk was the highlight of her mission .

Koch said she and fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir appreciated that the October 18 space walk could “serve as inspiration for future explorers.”

Parmitano and Skvortsov spent 201 days in space.

After prior medical evaluations, the crew is flown by Russian helicopters to the city of Karaganda in Kazakhstan. Koch and Parmitano then board a NASA aircraft on their way to Cologne, Germany, where Parmitano is greeted by European space officials before Koch returns home to Houston.

Skvortsov is flown to the Star City Cosmonaut Training Center outside of Moscow.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.