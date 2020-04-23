NASA’s New Rover Goes To The Right Place Of Life Hunting On Mars – BGR

NASA Perseverance Rover has a good chance of finding evidence of life on Mars.

The rover’s landing site, the Jejero crater, preserved life signs if any existed on the planet’s surface.

The Mars 2020 mission is scheduled to begin in late July or early August 2020.

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission launch date is fast approaching, and we’ve seen all the signs that the persevering rover is ready to make the long journey to the red planet. What does it look like when it arrives? This is an unanswered question, but new research by scientists at Stanford suggests that the rover’s intended landing site is a good place to look for signs of life.

NASA chose the rover’s landing site – a large bowl-shaped depression known as the Jzeiro crater – because it lies in an area where the ancient Martian rivers flow, carving out channels and collecting sediment into layers. It is ideal for scientists who hunt life signatures because it gives them the opportunity to study substances that have been on the surface for a long time.

Stanford scientists used aerial images of the Jzeiro crater and surrounding area to create a model of how the area developed. They found that sediments stored near the dried river delta have a high probability of preserving the signs of ancient life.

“Water has been on Mars for a significant period of time and even though it is dry, the environment is definitely habitable,” lead author Matthew Lapetre said in a statement. “We have shown that sediments have a fast deposit, and if there are organisms, they are buried faster, which means they can be protected and protected.”

That is incredibly important, because exposure to the surface can easily destroy the evidence of life before it is covered and preserved in sediment layers. Sediment layers are believed to have formed rapidly, but only when there are specific conditions on the surface. According to scientists, the active formation of the Delta River may have taken just 20 to 40 years, but “that structure has stopped and spread over about 400,000 years.”

“People may think more and more that there are times when the flow of Mars may not be continuous and there are times when you are flowing and you have had dry spells,” Lapetre explains. “This is a new way of putting quantitative restrictions on how often Mars flows.”

The Mars 2020 mission will begin in late July or early August of this year. The timeline is tight and NASA cannot afford to miss the launch window. If for some reason the launch is delayed beyond its August start, the entire mission will be pushed back to 2022 due to the nature of Mars and Earth orbits.

