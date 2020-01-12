NASA's Flying Observatory peeks into the iconic Swan Nebula

In this composite image of the Omega or Swan, Nebula, SOFIA has detected the blue areas near the center and the green areas. The white star field was detected by Spitzer. The image of SOFIA reveals evidence that parts of the nebula have been shaped separately to create the swan-like shape seen today. NASA / SOFIA / Lim, De Buizer, & Radomski et al.; ESA / Herschel; NASA / JPL-Caltech

The Omega or Swan Nebula has been a target of astronomical research for 250 years, but so far astronomers have never been able to get a clear picture of the inside of the structure, thanks to SOFIA, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy.

SOFIA is NASA’s flying observatory, a collection of equipment aboard a modified Boeing 747SP jetliner aircraft capable of flying high into the Earth’s atmosphere above the vast majority of water vapor. In this way, its sensitive instruments can detect infrared signals that are very weak or from a great distance, whereas normally the vapor would interfere with these signals and make them impossible to recognize.

With the help of instruments such as the German astronomer receiver at Terahertz Frequencies (GREAT), SOFIA can detect infrared light emitted by distant mists. By looking into the infrared wavelength, these instruments can peer through the dust clouds that form mists, allowing scientists to peek in and see areas closer to the center of the structure.

“The current mist has the secrets that reveal its past; we should only be able to discover them, “said Wanggi Lim, a scientist at Universities Space Research Association at the SOFIA Science Center of the Ames Research Center of NASA, in a statement.” SOFIA lets us do this so that we can understand why the mist looks like today. “

However, the dust is not the only thing that makes it difficult to see the stars in the center of the nebula. The central area glows very brightly, so detectors on most telescopes are saturated, “similar to an overexposed photo,” according to NASA. SOFIA uses an instrument called FORCAST, or the Faint Object Infrared Camera for the SOFIA telescope, which can look into the interior of the nebula and study the different regions within it, revealing these regions in separate bursts of star birth over nebula’s history.

“This is the most detailed representation of the nebula we’ve ever had at these wavelengths,” said Jim De Buizer, a senior scientist at the SOFIA Science Center, in the statement. “It is the first time that we have seen some of its youngest, massive stars and are beginning to understand how it has evolved into the iconic nebula we see today.”

