NASA wants to reduce supersonic flights with the Quiet X-59 Craft

Illustration of the completed X-59 QueSST landing on a runway.

It is strange to note that in some ways commercial air flights have become even slower in some ways. In 1976, the supersonic Concorde aircraft was commissioned, allowing passengers to fly across the Atlantic in half the time of regular aircraft. But a fatal crash in 2000 meant the end for the iconic plane and it's been retired since 2003.

In the & # 39; 70, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) prohibited flights at speeds above Mach 1 above land due to the noise caused by sonic bangs. Supersonic planes such as Concord could not operate within the US despite the potential benefits of faster flights.

However, NASA is now developing a quieter supersonic aircraft and the FAA is considering adapting its rules to allow supersonic aircraft to fly if they remain below a certain noise threshold.

The goal of the NASA project is to "reduce the loudness of a sonic boom to that of a soft thump" that allows supersonic flights over land masses such as the continental US as part of the Low-Boom Flight Demonstration.

The aircraft that NASA is developing for this mission is called the X-59, formed in a way that reduces the sonic boom and it has just been released for final assembly. Contractor Lockheed Martin can now start building the most important parts of the aircraft: the main body, wings and empennage (tail mounting).

The first phase of this mission is vessel development, which will be followed by noise tests for 2022 and 2023. If the noise levels are acceptable, the next two years will be spent looking at how the public responds to low-boom flights to convince regulators to allow them. Finally, data will be presented to regulators in 2026 and the rules may be amended to allow quieter supersonic flights.

The X-59 is not the only aircraft that NASA is currently working on. There is also the experimental electric aircraft, the Maxwell X-57, which aims to demonstrate how electric aircraft technology can be used by commercial aircraft to reduce the impact of flying on the environment.

And there is SOFIA, NASA & # 39; s observatory on an aircraft that uses a modified Boeing jet to fly above the water vapor in the Earth's atmosphere to detect signals from distant locations that would otherwise be blocked.

These vessels will join the X-59 once the final assembly and integration of the aircraft's systems is complete, which is scheduled for the end of next year.

