NASA wants to manufacture spacecraft parts in orbit

The demonstration of the Space Infrastructure Dexterous Robot (SPIDER) technology will take place on the NASA spacecraft Restore-L. The payload will assemble a working communication antenna and create a spacecraft beam. Maxar Technologies

NASA announced that it will commission Colorado company Maxar Technologies to develop a system for robotically assembling parts of spacecraft in near-Earth orbit. The goal is to use new technologies to both manufacture parts such as a spacecraft carrier and assemble parts such as a communication antenna while in orbit a thousand miles above the planet.

Manufactured and assembled on NASA’s Restore-L spacecraft, an upcoming mission that aims to extend the life of satellites, even if they weren’t originally designed for use. This should help make satellite operations more efficient and reduce the space debris problem caused by discarded and inactive satellites floating around in space.

The Restore-L spacecraft, scheduled for launch in 2023, includes a tool called Space Infrastructure Dexterous Robot (SPIDER), which has a 16-foot robotic arm that can be used to assemble parts of the communication antenna. For the manufacturing part of the mission, SPIDER will use Tethers Unlimited’s MarkerSat technology to create a 32-foot composite beam that will make two by four to create the basis for large spatial structures.

This is part of NASA’s project to commercialize near-Earth orbit and build partnerships with private companies to make space exploration more affordable. Given the increasing demand for satellite maintenance and manufacturing, this would save the orbit money and time that is currently required to launch payloads on rockets. It will also be useful for supporting manned missions to the moon or Mars, and for maintaining and upgrading space telescopes such as Hubble or the upcoming James Webb space telescope.

“Assembly and manufacturing in space will allow for greater flexibility, adaptability, and resilience to the mission, which is critical to NASA’s approach to exploring the moon and Mars,” said Brent Robertson, Restore-L project manager at Goddard Space Flight NASA Center made a statement.

Jim Reuter, deputy administrator of NASA’s space technology mission, agreed: “We are continuing America’s global leadership in space technology by demonstrating after launch that we can assemble spacecraft with larger, more powerful components. This technology demonstration will open up a new world of robotic skills in space. “

