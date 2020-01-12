NASA telescope locates first earth planet in habitable zone

An illustration of planet TOI 700 d, based on an ocean-covered simulation of the planet with a carbon-dominated atmosphere similar to that of the early Mars. Goddard Space Flight Center from NASA / Chris Smith (USRA)

NASA’s planet-seeking telescope TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) has made an exciting discovery – a planet the size of the Earth that could potentially host liquid water on the surface.

TESS has found potentially habitable planets in the past, but they are generally larger than the earth, called super-earth. The latest findings mark the first time an Earth-sized planet is in the habitable zone – the orbits around a star that have the right temperature for liquid water on the surface of a planet. The planet TOI 700 d is located directly on the inner edge of the habitable zone of its system, with the other system planets TOI 700b and TOI 700c closer to the star.

Originally, scientists thought the TOI 700 star was about the size of our sun, making the planets appear larger and warmer and not like the Earth. But when the scientists realized that the star was actually only 40% the size and mass of the sun, their calculations on the planets also changed and they saw that there was a planet the size of the earth in the system.

“When we corrected the parameters of the star, the size of its planets dropped and we realized that the outer one was about the size of the Earth and in the habitable zone,” said Emily Gilbert, a graduate student at the University of Chicago, in a statement. “In addition, we did not see any star bursts in 11 months, which increases the chances that TOI 700 d is habitable and makes it easier to model atmospheric and surface conditions.”

This is a big step for TESS, because it has discovered a planet that is more like ours than ever before. Researchers are now performing simulations to see what kind of atmosphere and composition the planet could have, using additional data from the Spitzer Space Telescope.

“Given the impact of this discovery – that it is TESS’s first planet the size of a livable zone on Earth – we really wanted our understanding of this system to be as concrete as possible,” Joseph Rodriguez, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard & Smithsonian, said in the statement. “Spitzer saw TOI 700 d transit exactly as we had expected. It is a great addition to the legacy of a mission that has helped confirm two of the TRAPPIST-1 planets and identify five more. “

