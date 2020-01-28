NASA needs someone to lead the mission to bring Martian samples to Earth

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) – NASA plans to bring Mars samples back to Earth – and they’re looking for someone to lead the mission.

The Mars Sample Return (MSR) program, which is scheduled to take place over the next decade, aims to collect samples of Mars rock, earth and atmosphere for analysis and testing on Earth.

NASA has already sent several rovers to Mars, but no program or robot has ever been able to bring samples back that could give researchers new insights into the Red Planet.

Proposals for this specific MSR program – carried out in cooperation with the European Space Agency – have been in the works for years. Now it is finally taking shape and needs a director.

The vacancy for the MSR program director, which is published on the US government website, offers an annual salary of up to $ 188,066. The director will be responsible for overseeing the entire program – from the early planning phase of the mission formulation to design and development to the final launch and mission.

Applicants must have experience in the implementation of space programs and a bachelor’s degree in a relevant scientific field. The position is based in Washington, DC, and the application deadline is February 5.

Bring Mars to Earth

So far, NASA has sent four rovers to Mars equipped with a range of instruments that can test the planet’s soil, climate, atmosphere, and more. The rovers returned incredible data and photos from Mars that helped uncover the planet’s secrets – but there’s only so much a compact rover can do.

Returning samples to Earth for further analysis and testing is “the next logical step in robot-assisted exploration of Mars,” ESA said on its website.

The MSR project consists of three separate starts – sampling, retrieval and flight home.

The first step is NASA’s highly anticipated Mars 2020 mission, which will launch in July from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rover, whose name will be announced in March, will land on Mars in February 2021, where it will search for traces of ancient life, study weather science and conduct tests.

The key is that a series of samples are kept in small, pen-sized canisters and placed in “strategic areas” on the surface of Mars, according to ESA.

Next, ESA calls an “interplanetary treasure hunt”. An ESA rover travels across the planet to collect the samples and then store them in a basketball-sized container so that they can be placed in orbit on Mars.

The third and final step is to send an ESA spacecraft to capture the sample container and bring it back to Earth.

“Like the return of the moon rock to Earth, retrieving Mars samples will be a crucial moment for space exploration,” ESA said in a press release last May.

“Returning samples to Earth will facilitate studies that are simply not possible in the miniaturized rover laboratories, however high, and, perhaps more importantly, will enable future discoveries as the analytical techniques change over time improve.”

