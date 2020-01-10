NASA high school intern helps discover the planet with two suns

Loading...

NASA’s TESS planet chase mission has discovered several intriguing planets since it began to search the sky in the summer of 2018, but a high school student researching the data collected by TESS contributed to his latest discovery. planet orbiting two suns, like Tatooine in the Star Wars movies, is the first of its kind for the TESS mission. The planet TOI 1338 b was found 1300 light years away in the constellation Pictor. It is the only planet in the two-star system. It is between the sizes of Neptune and Saturn and undergoes regular eclipses of its stars.The stars rotate around each other in orbit every 15 days, with a 10% more massive than our sun and the other is more small and fresher. Wolf Cukier was doing an internship at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center over the summer when he spotted something in the TESS star data. “I was looking through the data for anything that the volunteers reported as an eclipse binary, a system where two stars revolve around each other. And from our perspective, they eclipse each orbit,” said said Cukier. “About three days after the start of my internship, I saw a signal from a system called TOI 1338. At first, I thought it was a stellar eclipse, but the timing was not right. turned out to be a planet. ” (Video above: NASA The telescope discovers details never seen from the center of the Milky Way) The four TESS cameras study the same corner of the sky for 27 days at a time, taking photos every 30 minutes. This reflects the change in brightness of the stars. When the planets pass in front of the stars, which is called a transit, it can help astronomers determine the location of the planets, but a planet with two stars makes the method of transit a little more difficult to spot. “These are the types of signals that algorithms really struggle with,” said Veselin Kostov, researcher at SETI Institute and Goddard. “The human eye is extremely good at finding patterns in the data, especially non-periodic patterns like the ones we see in the transits of these systems.” Planets with two suns, especially when one is darker than in this system, are more difficult to detect for TESS. Cukier’s contribution to examining the data of the stars and the planet’s passes in front of the two stars was essential to identify it.

NASA’s TESS planet chase mission has discovered several intriguing planets since it began to search the sky in the summer of 2018.

But a high school student searching through the data collected by TESS contributed to his latest discovery.

The planet orbiting two suns, like Tatooine in the Star Wars movies, is the first of its kind for the TESS mission.

The planet TOI 1338 b was found 1300 light years away from the Pictor constellation. It is the only planet in the two-star system. It is between the sizes of Neptune and Saturn and experiences regular eclipses of its stars.

The stars rotate around each other in orbit every 15 days, one being 10% more massive than our sun and the other being smaller and colder.

Wolf Cukier, a high school student from Scarsdale, was doing an internship at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center over the summer when he spotted something in the TESS star data.

“I was looking through the data for anything that the volunteers reported as an eclipse binary, a system where two stars rotate around each other and from our point of view eclipse each orbit,” Cukier said. “About three days after the start of my internship, I saw a signal from a system called TOI 1338. At first, I thought it was a stellar eclipse, but the timing was not right. turned out to be a planet. “

(Video above: NASA telescope discovers details never seen from the center of the Milky Way)

The four cameras on TESS study the same corner of the sky for 27 days at a time, taking photos every 30 minutes. This reflects the change in brightness of the stars. When the planets pass in front of the stars, which is called a transit, it can help astronomers determine the location of the planets.

But a planet with two stars makes the transit method a little more difficult to spot. TESS could only spot the transit of the planet passing in front of the larger star.

“These are the types of signals that algorithms really struggle with,” said Veselin Kostov, researcher at SETI Institute and Goddard. “The human eye is extremely good at finding patterns in the data, especially non-periodic patterns like the ones we see in the transits of these systems.”

Planets with two suns, especially when one is darker than in this system, are more difficult to detect for TESS. Cukier’s contribution to examining the data of the stars and the planet’s passes in front of the two stars was essential to identify it.

.