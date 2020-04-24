NASA has developed a ventilator to treat COVID-19 patients

NASA does.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced on Thursday that, in just 37 days, it had successfully developed a prototype ventilator that could be used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The so-called VITAL – an acronym for Accessible Ventilator Technology Accessible Local – still needs FDA approval, and is intended to release more traditional ventilators for severe COVID-cases.

“We specialize in spacecraft, not medical device manufacturing,” Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director Michael Nkins explained in a press release. “But good engineering, rigorous testing and rapid prototyping are some of our specialties.”

Interestingly, the VITAL device is not the slightly modified BiPAP and CPAPs – more traditionally used to treat sleep – have been provided by Elon Musk. It’s designed to be used in a non-invasive way, though it doesn’t last as long as a more traditional fan.

There.

“Like all ventilators, VITAL requires patients to get tired and an oxygen tube inserted into their airway to breathe,” NASA explains. “The new device will not replace existing hospital ventilators, which can take years and be developed to address a wider range of medical issues. Instead, VITAL is intended to last three to four months and specifically tailored for COVID-19 patients. “

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NB7SdwkBqHU [/ embedded]

Interestingly, according to NASA, VITAL was “designed to make use of parts that are now available to potential manufacturers but not compete with the existing supply chain of currently manufactured ventilators.”

This is an important aspect of the design, as ventilator manufacturer Dräger explained to Mashable in March.

“The new production lines will only create additional output if the supply industry doubles,” said spokeswoman Melanie Kamann, “which is impossible in the short term from a regulatory qualification standpoint.”

By using non-traditional ingredients, the NASA team appears to have found a way around this very real constraint.

Then what’s next? Now that the fan is designed, the question is whether and when it will go into production. The Office of Technology Transfer and Corporate Partnerships at Caltech offers a free VITAL license, and is in the process of contacting the medical industry to see what companies are interested in device manufacturing.

Hopefully a company bite.

