NASA Data confirms that the last decade was the best ever

The earth has been following a clear warming trend for decades and 2019 has not changed that. New data released by NASA and NOAA illustrate the accelerating pace of climate change. 2019 was the second-hottest record ever, but more disturbingly, it also made the last decade the hottest period since record keeping began.

The new data released this week confirm that the last five years have all been among the five hottest since archiving was started in the late 19th century – 2016 remains the hottest ever. In addition, 19 of the 20 hottest have all taken place in the last two decades. Even further back with the help of evidence from sediment and ice, it is clear that this degree of change is not part of a natural cycle.

The data shows that no country on earth set a record cold temperature in 2019, but 36 of them have set new records for the hottest. 2019 led to record temperatures in places such as Mexico, the southeastern US, Australia, Central Europe and sub-Saharan Africa. NASA and NOAA predict that 2020 has a 95 percent chance of becoming one of the five hottest years ever. The global temperature is now one degree Celsius above the pre-industrial average, and some places have consistently doubled that.

Researcher Kate Marvel from NASA and Columbia University points to a clear link between global temperature rises and the industrial revolution. Then people started pumping huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere through fossil fuels, and we know that carbonaceous compounds are powerful greenhouse gases.

Governments around the world have committed themselves to limiting climate change to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels as part of the Paris Climate Agreement. However, carbon levels are still rising and few countries are making the necessary investments in renewable energy to prevent disasters. In fact, the current US government has announced its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The US has already made policy changes that conflict with that framework.

We can discuss the precise causes and possible remedies for global climate change, but the data is undeniable – the earth is warming at an alarming and unprecedented rate. The planet has already been stressed by supporting billions of people, and we cannot afford the huge disruption that global climate change brings. The researchers agree that it is up to us how the coming decades unfold, but things don’t look good.

