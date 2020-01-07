NASA can ask Lunar Module candidates to bring more skin into play

Loading...

Jim Bridenstine, chief of NASA, believes that partners of Lunar Landers may need to increase their financial contributions for their designs.

NASA wants to return to the moon, but wants to do it differently than the Apollo program – more sustainably so that there aren’t just a handful of missions before humans retreat into orbit.

In this context, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said he preferred the space agency to be one of several clients for private companies interested in building transportation systems for the lunar surface and back. Initially, NASA would be the only customer, of course, but over time, the agency wants to promote the moon’s commercial development.

As aerospace companies may one day find additional customers for their services, NASA has asked companies to invest in the missiles, lander and spacecraft they are building as part of the agency’s Artemis Moon program. In short, NASA wants its contractors to give the game a certain skin.

This could become even more important if NASA has the chance to achieve its goal of landing people on the moon by 2024. As part of the 2020 budgetary process, NASA needed $ 1 billion to accelerate the design and initial development of two independent systems to land on the moon. As part of a budget deal that Congress reached shortly before Christmas, NASA received only $ 600 million.

“Amplifying”

This has caused the space agency to rely a little more on its contractors, Bridenstine told Ars.

“The $ 600 million was not all we asked for, which means we have to make some changes to our progress,” said Bridenstine. “But I think the intent is to move forward with multiple contracts. We cannot put off, we have to move forward. Of course, we may need to strengthen some of our partners in a bigger way.”

NASA’s goal in January was to award ten-month contracts to multiple providers for the design and initial development of lunar lander. Ars are known to have at least four main bidders – a team led by Blue Origin, a team led by Boeing, SpaceX and a fourth group that has not made their plans public. NASA is expected to award two to four first grants and then expand the field to two drafts by the end of this year to receive major awards.

It is not clear how the delayed budgeting process for fiscal 2020 will affect this schedule or whether the reduced premiums will limit the number of contracts offered by NASA. But Bridenstine has said repeatedly that he wants two different teams to build lands for NASA to spur competition and ensure that one of them is operational by 2024.