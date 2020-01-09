NASA can allow Boeing Starliner flight crew after failed test

Loading...

The CST-100 Starliner spacecraft from Boeing made its first voyage at the end of last year, but the Orbital Flight Test (OFT) did not go as planned. The spacecraft could not reach the right orbit and came back to Earth early. It seemed like a big setback for Boeing at the time, but there is still hope that it can continue the planned launch schedule. NASA and Boeing are evaluating the data from that first launch to decide whether the capsule should do it again.

The OFT mission was launched on December 20, 2019. It would include a rendezvous with the International Space Station (ISS) and a demonstration of the capsule’s automated docking system. However, we now know that the timer on the spacecraft was off for 11 hours, so the computer thought it was in the wrong phase of the mission after it was separated from the first phase. As a result, the capsule attempted to cause combustion of the orbit, wasting 25 percent of the fuel. At that time, the capsule did not have enough fuel to reach the space station.

Boeing brought the CST-100 back to Earth after 48 hours in orbit, far from the originally planned eight days. The landing on the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico went at least without problems. Although the mission could not demonstrate all the capabilities of the spacecraft, NASA is still considering allowing Boeing to proceed with a manned launch. That seems unusually tolerant for NASA, but there is a time crisis because the agency has few guaranteed seats on Russian Soyuz capsules.

According to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, NASA and Boeing have formed a joint panel to analyze the data obtained during the abbreviated OFT flight. If NASA determines that the data validates the different systems of the capsule, Boing does not have to perform a second OFT. Instead, Boeing may continue with a manned demonstration flight to the ISS. That would be the first time that the Starliner visited the ISS.

Bridenstine says it will take a few weeks for the panel to make its decision. In the meantime, SpaceX is preparing for its last unmanned demo flight, which will test the abortion system of the capsule during the flight. The SuperDraco engines used in the abort system were also associated with the explosion that destroyed the company’s Dragon II spacecraft during ground tests last year. SpaceX worked quickly to find out the cause and change its design. At the moment it is up to everyone to guess which company will start flying with manned missions first.

