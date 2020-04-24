NASA begs people to avoid SpaceX’s first astronaut launch – BGR

NASA is asking fans to avoid attending the first spacecraft’s SpaceX launch at the International Space Station.

The event is a long time coming, and although NASA does not sell tickets to attendees, the agency is still concerned that people flock to the roadside and other public places.

SpaceX is geared toward making history. The company will send NASA astronauts off U.S. soil to the International Space Station, something that has not happened in nearly a decade. This will be a big deal for both SpaceX and NASA.

Usually, this type of event gathers crowds. Space aficionados would land in large numbers at the Florida launch site and celebrate the launch of NASA astronauts from their country. Unfortunately, NASA wants to make it clear that the current global health crisis is complicating matters on a large scale and that people should not attend the event.

As Space.com reported, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstein spoke about the launch at a lengthy video conference this week. During the call, he strongly urged all NASA and SpaceX fans to make their health a top priority and avoid attending the launch.

“We are asking people to join us at this launch, but to do so from home. We are asking people not to travel to the Kennedy Space Center,” Bridenstein said.

Typically, tickets are sold to eager spectators to watch the launch, but this is not true at this time. Still, it is common for people to gather in large numbers in public places that offer a glimpse of the launch site. Bridenstein said that is not possible at this time, and anyone who does so is endangering themselves.

The impressive achievement is that the launch remains on schedule. NASA was forced to issue orders at home to most of its staff in hopes of preventing the coronavirus epidemic from spreading through its workforce. Only “mission-critical” personnel are allowed at NASA facilities.

Despite the fact that many NASA employees are doing all their work from home, both the SpaceX launcher and the Mars 2020 mission are on their way to the respective launch windows.

We still don’t know how long it takes for everyday life to return to normal. Social distance is paying off, and we are seeing cases of COVID-19 curvature in the right direction, but that does not mean our work is over. In the meantime, we should enjoy events like the SpaceX ISS launch remotely and be patient while we wait for the situation to improve.

