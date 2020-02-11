NASA Ames test system for Mission to Moon, Trump asks for an increase in the budget

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (KGO) – President Trump has provided Congress with his budget for next year, which includes a 12% increase to support NASA’s mission to the Moon and Mars.

The 3,000 employees of the NASA Ames Research Center in Moffett Field will benefit.

The engineers there are deeply involved in testing materials for the space launch system or SLS.

RELATED: NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after a record-breaking mission

They deploy a model of the SLS winch that can reach a speed of almost 2,000 miles per hour in a 9 by 7 foot supersonic wind tunnel. The model is coated with pressure sensitive varnish. The test produces color-coded visualizations to show where the model is exposed to low or high pressure. Fluctuations can lead to instability or damage to the payload. The data is transferred to a supercomputer at the Marshall Flight Center in Alabama for analysis.

“The benefits of sharing this data on the supercomputers: you can log in and see the results once we have created them and asked for changes. The next day you can view new data changes,” said Nettie Roozeboom, space and research manager ,

The model is equipped with 300 tiny microphones for $ 2,000 each.

With time running out on Mars in four years, Congress is asked to increase NASA’s next budget by $ 3 billion to $ 25 billion.

NASA Ames will benefit from the $ 25 billion that is expected for the next fiscal year.

RELATED: SpaceX Launches, Destroys Missile in Astronaut Escape Test Before First Mission

But how much does it cost to get to the moon and then to Mars?

The director of NASA Ames, Dr. Eugene Tu plans that the Artemis project could cost $ 35 billion.

“That brings us back to the moon and ultimately to the moon,” he said. “It shouldn’t require that much of an increase, but it will be a significant investment, especially to meet the deadlines that the administration has asked us to do.”

An important goal is to find ice on the moon that can supply water and even fuel for space missions.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

,