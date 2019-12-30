NASA & # 39; s Mars 2020 Rover goes in search of evidence of ancient life on Mars

Loading...

NASA & Mars 39 Rover is shown to journalists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory on December 27, 2019. NASA / JPL-Caltech

After years of work, NASA & # 39; s Mars 2020 rover is ready to explore an alien world. Now that construction and testing at NASA's clean room facility have been completed, the rover will be packed and sent to Florida before the final tests are performed, before being attached to a rocket and in a few months on its trip to Mars is being launched.

The rover has an ambitious mission: to look for evidence that there was ever life on the red planet. "Mars 2020 is looking for signs of old life," said Zach Ousnamer, a mechanical engineer at the Mars 2020 Rover project at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in an interview posted by NASA. "We are going to land in the Jezero crater, an old river delta, and here on earth we know that these are hotspots for life. So we are going to find a life on Mars hoping to find there."

NASA already has a number of instruments on and around Mars, including the Curiosity rover, the InSight lander and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. But the Mars 2020 rover will have new tools and updated tools that allow it to perform tasks that existing explorers cannot do.

When Ousnamer was asked how the instruments on the Mars 2020 rover relate to those on Curiosity, he pointed to various new functions of the newest rover. "We are flying with seven new instruments," he said. “Some of them are similar to those flown on curiosity but upgraded. For example, we have a new MOXIE instrument that generates oxygen on the surface of Mars. "

Being able to generate oxygen on the planet is an essential part of preparing for a possible manned mission to the surface, both for breathing and for creating fuel, and MOXIE must be able to produce about 10 grams of oxygen per hour by the carbon dioxide that is abundant in the atmosphere of Mars.

Other tools in the rover are aimed at scientific discovery. "We have SuperCam on the top of the remote sensing mast, which does laser-induced degradation spectroscopy," Ousnamer explained. This enables scientists to identify the chemical composition of rocks and soil that the rover encounters in the Mars area.

“And then the big thing that differs from curiosity is that the rover has the Adaptive Caching Assembly. That is a whole suite that takes samples from Mars, places them in a bus, seals them hermetically and leaves them on the surface in the hope that we can return them to a future mission to study here on Earth. "

The Mars 2020 mission will start between July 17 and August 5 next year.

