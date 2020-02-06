Narcotics officers arrest four in Marshall Co. for drug allegations

Greg Brown

MARSHALL COUNTY, IND. – According to the Marshall County Police, two separate Marshall County investigations arrested four people for substance abuse.

On Monday, UNIT officials worked with the Bremen police to investigate and arrested 27-year-old Zachariah Schuh and 27-year-old Kali Schuh for drug allegations.

A 2 year old child was removed from the scene.

Zachariah Schuh is accused of trading in methamphetamine, dealing with a similar substance and using a narcotic

Kali Schuh is facing charges of dealing in an anesthetic.

On Tuesday, UNIT officials, along with Indiana State Police SWAT, Plymouth Police and Marshall County Police, executed a search warrant on a house on 1000 block Michigan Street in Plymouth.

Officers confiscated over 10 ounces of marijuana, police said ..

At the time, small children were at home, the police said.