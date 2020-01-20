NapBot Apple Watch sleep monitor adds iPhone-free app, new complications, hot trends, more

Apple Watch NapBot’s sleep tracking app is available today with a big update that brings new handy features, including background tracking so it can work without iPhone, daily notifications , support for all types of complications, the new Siri watch face map, the trend for waking minutes, and more.

NapBot is an automatic sleep tracker that works with Apple Watch and iPhone to provide useful information about your sleep patterns. In addition to sleep analysis and the organization of data in a sleep history, NapBot offers monitoring of exposure to environmental sound, provides heart rate summaries, etc.

Now, with the latest software update, NapBot gains even more valuable functionality. Version 1.3.2 which is now available brings daily notifications for sleep tracking, Apple Watch support for all types of complications, today’s widget, a new Siri watch face map , a new trend for wake-up minutes and background tracking for Apple Watch.

Notably, this latest update means that NapBot works like an iPhone-free app for sleep tracking.

If you’re new to NapBot, there’s a 7-day free trial with the PRO version to unlock all the features at $ 1 / month or $ 10 / year.

Full release notes:

We have a pretty huge update this time, I hope you will like it!

* New trend in wake-up minutes for PRO users

* Daily notifications for sleep monitoring

* Today’s widget

* Management of all types of complications

* Redesigned Siri Watchface card

* Background monitoring for the Watch app

* Various bug fixes

