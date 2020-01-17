Nanox is actually the high-tech hospital bed from Star Trek

Israeli company Nanox wants to take the standard x-ray equipment in the future – and it has become a design straight from Star Trek to help it achieve that goal.

Called the Nanox Arc, this biobed-like medical imaging machine from Star Trek promises to make medical scanning available to people around the world at significantly lower costs and with a much smaller footprint than today’s machines. Instead of the discouraging CT scans in today’s hospitals, the Nanox Arc is a portable bed designed to make patients feel more comfortable while scanning.

“Nanox has reached the world’s first commercial digital X-ray source without the use of heat,” Ran Poliakine, founder and CEO of Nanox, told Digital Trends. “This x-ray device makes pulsating electron beams possible, versus the continuous radiation of x-rays that is used today. Building a silicon-based “electron nano gun” placed on a silicon chip has made Nanox’s method more efficient than the traditional method of heat-based filaments. “

Nanox

Without the need to produce heat, the “cold cathode” can be made between 70-90% smaller. This also reduces costs. “This allows us to use multiple tubes in a stationary tube series and not rely on one or two tubes in a rotating portal,” Poliakine continued. “This” no moving parts “solution, combined with the cold electron gun, creates a medical imaging system that offers the same imaging capabilities as traditional X-rays, reduced by cost and radiation.”

Nanox believes its Nanox Arc technology can play an important role in making medical imaging more accessible to people around the world. (It also introduces a revolutionary pay-per-scan approach to scans, meaning that hospitals do not have to buy machines.)

Oh, and what about that resemblance to the Star Trek biobed? It is no coincidence at all. “The unsung hero of the Starfleet enabled physicians to review and diagnose their patients in minutes, and enabled them to perform any medical imaging scan that was necessary and efficient,” Poliakine said. “The biobed served several purposes, and that is exactly what we want to achieve. We want the Arc to be accessible, portable, easy to operate and to focus on what’s important: the patient. “

Recommendations from the editors