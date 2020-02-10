Nano comes to life, book review: small steps to a giant leap

Nano comes to life: how nanotechnology transforms medicine and the future of biology • By Sonia Contera • Princeton University Press • 216 pages • ISBN: 978-0-691-16880-7 • $ 24.95 / £ 22

I had almost forgotten nanotechnology; after a flurry of news coverage and discussion around 2007-2008, it seemed to have gone back to the realm of ‘squat ideas’ that could ‘ever’ bear fruit. This was particularly the case because some people who were most interested in nanotechnology at the time were cryonicists who, as one of the organizers of the 2007 conference on responsible nanotechnology put it, “saw it as a way to get their entire body. cure freeze “.

So researchers who wanted to prevent themselves for a while worked more on ‘molecular production’ than on ‘nanotechnology’. This, although the original idea of ​​directly manipulating atoms came from a 1959 lecture by Richard Feynman, who subsequently won the 1965 Nobel Prize in physics.

Nobody suggests that nanotechnology can revive cryonically conserved people. Nonetheless, nanotechnology has remained interesting behind the scenes for biologists and medical researchers, such as Sonia Contera, a biological physicist in Oxford, explains in Nano Comes to Life. What seems new to us – the involvement of physicists in biology – is not really that. Physicists, she told a recent London futurist meeting, “have always been involved in biology and medicine.”

“One reason why I wrote this book is that most books on nanotechnology were not written by women, scientists, or working-class women from Spain …” Contera told futurists.

In Nano Comes to Life, Contera gives a history of how we think about organisms, followed by an overview of current work and the true promise of nanotechnology. For much of the last century or two, organisms were seen as machines because scientists identified the parts of cells and developed some understanding of how biological and chemical processes worked. We kept thinking that this approach brought us closer to understanding the mystery of life itself – first when Watson, Crick, and Franklin established the structure of DNA, and then, in the 1980s, the Human Genome Project decoded the gene by gene.

A new era?

We are now in a new era of personalized medicine and treatments for persistent diseases. Instead, Contera writes, the reductionist view of biology leaves the real mysteries unsolved. Mapping the genome was not enough. Then we thought that genomics and proteomics would bring solutions. Now that is not enough, and a new thought arises: perhaps life is not a purely biochemical set of processes – “an algorithm written in genes”. Even big data and mathematical models do not help: they, Contera writes, “do not take into account the physical reality of the cell”. In general, this approach ignores the rise – the idea that “in life” the whole is more than the sum of its parts. ”

The future of Contera is one of multidisciplinary collaboration that this time can finally realize the long-held dream of much better treatments and more personalized medicine. This would be based on mechanistic models on all three biological scales – nano (DNA and proteins), micro (cells and bacteria) and macro (tissues and organs) – and their interactions. Reading this book is one of those moments when, you think, for purely self-important reasons, “I hope I live long enough to see this.”

