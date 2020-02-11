“Nanny McPhee” star Raphael Coleman dies at the age of 25

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: 11 February 2020 / 06:27 CST

/ Updated: 11 February 2020 / 06:27 CST

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Raphael Coleman, the former British child actor who starred alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 Nanny McPhee film, died at the age of 25, Variety reports.

Coleman’s mother, Liz Jenson, confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter Friday.

“Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, also known as Iggy Fox,” wrote Jensen. “He died doing what he loved and worked for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be more proud. Let us celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy. “

His stepfather, Carsten Jensen, said on Facebook that the actor “collapsed during a trip without prior health problems and could not be recovered.”

At the age of 10, Coleman played Eric Brown, one of the seven boisterous siblings in the movie Nanny McPhee. Emma Thompson played the tough babysitter who put the children in shape.

Coleman later became an activist after studying zoology at the University of Manchester.

His mother shared an essay that he wrote for the Extinction Rebellion’s organization, in which he explained why he turned to activism.

“As an activist, my voice could be much more influential than as a scientist,” he wrote.

“RIP Iggy Fox, also known as Raphael Coleman,” his mother wrote in another tweet, “he knew that we are all in heaven here on earth.”