‘Nanny McPhee’ Star and Child actor Raphael Coleman Dead on 25

Child actor Raphael Coleman died on Friday (February 7) at the age of 25.

The actor who became an activist suddenly collapsed and died during a run on Friday, reportedly in good health before his death. He was best known for his role as Eric in the 2005 Nanny McPhee film, alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth. Coleman also played in It’s Alive and The Fourth Kind before he stopped acting.

“Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, also known as Iggy Fox,” tweeted his mother, Liz Jensen. “He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family couldn’t be more proud. Let’s celebrate everything he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

Carsten Jensen, his stepfather, wrote a long essay about passing his stepson on his Facebook page. “I think there’s nothing that makes death so unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies,” he wrote. “Life itself has been sabotaged. It just happened with my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph, only 25, died last Friday. He collapsed without prior health problems during a trip and could not be recovered. I needed to know Raph when he was six years old, and we were so close. “

The 25-year-old obtained his zoology degree at the University of Manchester in 2017 and worked with Extinction Rebellion and focused on fighting for indigenous rights.

