After weeks of delay, overwhelming new revelations and the distraction of a near-war with Iran, the House will officially send impeachment orders to the Senate next week.

In a letter to her colleagues, the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, wrote: “I asked the chair of the judicial committee, Jerry Nadler, to be ready to present to the prosecution next week a resolution to appoint directors and forward impeachment articles to the Senate. ”

The House voted on December 18 to oust President Donald J. Trump on two counts: abuse of power – in particular, suspension of Ukraine’s military aid and diplomatic assurances until this country pledges to investigate his political rivals – and obstruct Congress.

But Pelosi held the articles in the House for weeks, seeking to get the leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, to commit to taking steps to ensure a fair trial in this room. Pelosi said she couldn’t choose directors of the charge – members of the House who serve as the prosecutor in an indictment trial – until McConnell shows his cards. “We cannot appoint managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side,” said Pelosi after the impeachment vote. “So far, we have seen nothing that we think is right.”

McConnell, who openly declared that he was working hand in hand with the White House on impeachment, did not move by engaging in a specific Senate process. But the delay served a purpose. Overwhelming new information continued to be revealed, and a key witness volunteered to testify if the Senate subjugated him.

Pelosi described the new revelations in the form of chips in his letter:

On December 20, new emails showed that 91 minutes after Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Zelensky, a senior official in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) asked the Defense Ministry to “suspend” sending military aid to Ukraine.

On December 29, revelations appeared about the role of CAMO acting director and chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, in delaying aid, the efforts of OMB lawyers, the Department of Justice and the White House to justify the delay, and the alarm that the delay caused within the administration.

On January 2, recently redacted Pentagon emails, which we had subpoenaed and which the President had blocked, raised serious concerns on the part of Trump administration officials regarding the legality of the President’s suspension. aid to Ukraine.

Just this week, former national security adviser John Bolton – who had denounced the campaign to put pressure on Ukraine as “drug trafficking”, according to deposition witnesses, declared his will to overthrow the White House and testify at the removal of the Senate.

The procedure of the Senate will be determined by a simple majority vote. The leadership of the Democratic House clearly hopes that this new information will prompt a handful of moderate Senate Republicans to join the Senate Democrats in insisting on trial procedures that include calling key witnesses, despite McConnell’s objections.

McConnell signed a resolution this week to reject the impeachment articles if Pelosi does not pass them quickly to the Senate. In his letter to colleagues, Pelosi said that McConnell “showed his true colors and made his intentions to block a fair trial”, accusing him of having attempted a “cover-up” which “deprives the American people of the truth”.

“Chief McConnell’s tactics are a clear indication of the fear he and President Trump have over the facts of the President’s violations for which he has been removed,” Pelosi wrote.