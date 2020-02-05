Nancy Pelosi steals the show and tears Trump’s State of the Union speech

House President Nancy Pelosi made her feelings clear at the conclusion of President Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

She tore a copy of the speech and threw it aside just as the president completed his remarks.

Asked by the press why she cut off the speech, Pelosi answered with an excavation at the president.

“It was a courteous matter to consider the alternative,” she said.

It was just another moment of tension between Pelosi and Trump in a night full. The evening began with the president taking a handshake offer from the speaker when he arrived to deliver the address.

Speaker Pelosi has just messed up:

One of our last remaining Tuskegee Airmen.

The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.

The grieving families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.

The reunification of a member of staff with his family.

That is her legacy.

The White House quickly responded to Pelosi's decision to tear up the speech and claimed that "her legacy" was now bound to tear up the things Trump mentioned in the address, such as "one of our last remaining Tuskegee Airmen."

Trump’s speech on Tuesday was full of reality TV-ready moments, including a surprising soldier-family reunion and the first lady to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio presenter Rush Limbaugh.

