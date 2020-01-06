Nancy Pelosi may have misplaced impeachment items in all of the wrapping paper

Loading...

A cheerful look at the news of the day:

This is the week when New Year’s resolutions are about as likely to survive as the last stack of cookies you stored in a kitchen cupboard.

—

Think of your resolutions as a fruit cake. Give them a chance to fight.

—

President Trump said he had made a resolution. But he told reporters in Florida that he didn’t want to say what it was because he didn’t want to chew it. Someone should tell him that expressing insults in his head on Twitter can also be a jinx.

—

With the vacation over, Nancy Pelosi can go back to her house to pick up the impeachment items she would have lost in all the wrapping paper.

—

Joe Biden raised $ 22.7 million for his campaign in the last quarter of 2018, while Pete Buttigieg raised $ 24.7 million. However, it is not fair to make a comparison, as Biden benefits from a senior discount on ad purchases.

—

The military has now banned its soldiers from using the social media application TikTok, originally from China. Apparently, military officials are concerned that the application will collect sensitive information from its users, which could harm national security. TikTok responded by denying the claims, then said, “Of the three, you will all forget what those concerns were.”

—

All this cybersecurity and data collection stuff is scary. I remember watching “The Manchurian candidate”. Doesn’t anyone find it strange that Frank Sinatra has nothing to say about all this?

—

For several days now, residents of northeastern Colorado have seen large drones in the sky, flying in formation. A local sheriff tried to reassure people by issuing a statement that said, “I would like to let the community know that we at the sheriff’s office do not have many answers at the moment.” It seems as reassuring as another elderly candidate asking questions about a democratic debate.

—

Just wait for someone to find out that the only way to make drones disappear is to install TikTok on your smartphone.