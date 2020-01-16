Nancy Pelosi is fed up with Facebook.

The House of Representatives spokesman hit the social network on Thursday, saying the company had acted as an “accomplice in misleading the American people […]”.

“The Facebook business model is only for making money. They don’t care about the impact on children, they don’t care about the truth, they don’t care about where it all comes from, and they said even if you know that it’s not true, they will print it, ”said Pelosi in the comments reported by CNBC.

She continued that the company was more interested in joining the Trump administration and avoiding a possible antitrust settlement than pursuing the truth.

“I think they took great advantage of the great opportunity technology offers them,” she said. “… All they want is their tax cuts and not antitrust lawsuits against them. And they are messing about this government because they have received it so far.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pelosi’s comments. However, this is not the first time that Pelosi, whose San Francisco district is in the back yard of Facebook, has criticized the company. Previously, she accused the social media company of “lying to the public” after refusing to record a video that was edited to make the house spokesman sound drunk.

Since then, Facebook has introduced a policy for so-called “deepfake” videos, but the treated Pelosi video is allowed to remain online according to the company’s rules. Pelosi alluded to the incident, saying the company hadn’t done enough to prevent Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“… I think what they said very openly is very clear that they want to be accomplices in misleading the American people with money from God knows where,” she said. “They didn’t even look for the money from Russia in the last election, they never would have thought it, so they were very irresponsible.”